Swys not convinced Willemse's future lies at flyhalf

Damian Willemse's future may lie at inside centre or fullback - and not flyhalf.



That is the view of Swys de Bruin, a former Lions head coach and Springbok assistant coach, who shared his sentiments in an interview with Netwerk24.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Willemse has featured predominantly at flyhalf for the Stormers this season, and their coach John Dobson indicated he wanted to give the Springbok an extended run in the No 10 jersey.



"I am not entirely convinced that Damian Willemse is a flyhalf. He is a brilliant player and I enjoyed coaching him so much. I just wonder if he isn't a 12 (inside centre) or 15 (fullback) because he plays firstly for himself. He looks at what is on for him, before he passes and supports," De Bruin said.

In six Tests for his country, the 21-year-old Willemse has played centre, fullback and wing.

De Bruin added that the Sharks' Curwin Bosch had been the standout flyhalf of the South African teams this year before Super Rugby was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The kicking game has stood out for me, particularly because teams shoot up so quickly on defence. To kick for space or tactical kicking - the player who is best at it is Curwin Bosch."

Bosch started his career at the Sharks at flyhalf, but was used mostly as a fullback under former coach Robert du Preez, who preferred his son Robert Jnr at flyhalf.

But with the departure of the Du Preez's, Bosch has taken ownership of the Sharks No 10 jersey under the guidance of new coach Sean Everitt.

When Super Rugby was halted, the Sharks topped the overall standings with six wins from seven matches.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff