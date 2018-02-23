NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Swys: Jaguares have no weaknesses

    2018-02-23 18:17

    Johannesburg - On paper they are overwhelming favourites, but Lions coach Swys de Bruin believes that the Jaguares will pose a real threat in Saturday's Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park. 

    The Lions were far from their best against the Sharks last weekend but still emerged with a 26-19 win, while the Jaguares went down 28-20 to the Stormers at Newlands. 

    "They're virtually a full-on international side. They carry the ball really well and they play an interesting style of attack," De Bruin told media in Johannesburg on Thursday.

    "They have a very good 9/10 combination ... in fact their whole spine is good.

    "They're an all-round good side. They don't have any weaknesses and you'll have to be on top of your game."

    One of the major areas of concern for the Lions last weekend was the lineout where they lost numerous throws off their own ball. 

    Captain Warren Whiteley, however, believes that those problems have been addressed.

    "We were probably just a bit slow, to be honest. We've worked hard on our speed and reaction and it definitely looks a lot better," he said.

    "We're confident that it will be better this weekend."

    Kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuren, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg

    Jaguares

    15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Javier Ortega, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Felipe Arregui

    Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Javier Manuel, 18 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Marcos Kremer, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Leonardo Senatore, 23 Ramiro Moyano

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 24 February 2018
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Stormers, TBC 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Ellis Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 02 March 2018
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:35
    • Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    Saturday, 03 March 2018
    • Crusaders v Stormers, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Singapore National Stadium1 11:00
    • Sharks v Waratahs, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Lions, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    • Jaguares v Hurricanes, Velez Sarsfield 23:40
    Friday, 02 March 2018

