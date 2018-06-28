NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Swys: I'll never 'chuck' Elton away

    2018-06-28 14:10

    Johannesburg - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has jumped to the defence of flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who had a tough outing for the Springboks in their 25-10 loss to England on Saturday.

    Jantjies was all at sea in terrible weather conditions at Newlands, forcing Bok coach Rassie Erasmus to substitute him before the hour-mark. 

    It was a performance that has seen Jantjies come in for heavy criticism, with many South African rugby followers calling time on the playmaker's international career. 

    But De Bruin, who worked with the Boks throughout the England series as a backline and attack consultant, has picked Jantjies at flyhalf for this Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban. 

    It is clear how highly De Bruin rates Jantjies, and he used his pre-match press conference on Thursday to back the under-fire pivot.

    "Elton is a true professional. There is a reason why he has played 100 games for this franchise and not many guys have achieved that," De Bruin said.

    "Elton has bounced back before. You can play flyhalf only with the ball you're getting.

    "It's very easy to blame Elton, but I went through the clips again (from the 3rd Test) and often he had to do a bit of wicketkeeping at a stage and it was a wet ball and so-on. He learnt a lot."

    According to De Bruin, Jantjies would not let one bad experience keep him down.

    "One thing about Elton is that he's resilient. He can take a shot and come back," said De Bruin.

    "He does a lot of boxing in his spare time and he's a fighter. He is an unreal team guy.

    "I have never subbed Elton and Ackers (Johan Ackermann, previous coach) didn't either. We have got so much faith in him and even if he has a bad game he plays through it.

    "Elton has done well for us and I won't chuck him out."

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Phillip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Beast Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Ross Geldenhuys, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Jacques Vermeulen, 21 Louis Schreuder, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Lwazi Mvovo

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19, Lourens Erasmus, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Marnus Schoeman, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Courtnall Skosan

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    All hands on deck for Sharks
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    Whiteley, Marx, Combrinck start for...
    Combrinck not giving up Bok dream

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

    “SANZAAR dropped the ball when dishing out ‘suspensions’ after the past weekend’s Super Rugby action, says Herman Mostert. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     