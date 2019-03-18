NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Swys explains decision to back rookie Lombard

    2019-03-18 07:46
    Gianni Lombard is congratulated by Madosh Tambwe (
    Gianni Lombard is congratulated by Madosh Tambwe (Gallo)
    Related Links

    Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has explained his decision to back replacement flyhalf Gianni Lombard near the end of Saturday's Rebels clash.

    The Lions, 33-5 down at one stage, fought back to secure a famous 36-33 victory over their Australian visitors. 

    READ: Lions boss Swys 'lost it' at half time

    The match-winning moment came after the hooter when the Lions won a scrum penalty. 

    The 21-year-old Lombard, who had come on for Lions stalwart Elton Jantjies, stood up and slotted the kick from a tough angle to the right up the uprights to secure the win and announce himself on the Super Rugby stage.

    "Those bunch of youngsters had to dig deep. When I pulled Elton Jantjies, I knew it could come down to a pressure kick," De Bruin said of the decision to back Lombard at the business end of the match.

    "(Backline coach) Neil de Bruin sat next to me and he said he backed Gianni to step up and slot one if it came to that.

    "Stars are made for big moments and to slot that kick there, maybe Gianni is a future star."

    De Bruin also praised the work of some of his more seasoned replacements, with Andries Coetzee and Lionel Mapoe making particularly strong statements off the bench.

    "I keep harping on about the youngsters, then the old dogs came out and basically won the game for us," he said.

    "Lionel Mapoe and Andries Coetzee were phenomenal and even Ruan Vermaak. Every single guy that came on contributed.

    "It’s not often your substitutions work exactly the way you want them to. Our guys showed lots of character and the leadership from Malcolm Marx was impeccable."

    The Lions now travel to Tokyo for a clash against the Sunwolves on Saturday. 

    Kick-off is at 12:55 (SA time). 

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    WP Rugby struggling to pay off debt
    27 Stormers depart for Australasia
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 5
    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 5

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 22 March 2019
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 08:35
    Saturday, 23 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Stormers, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Crusaders, Allianz Stadium 10:45
    • Sunwolves v Lions, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:55
    • Bulls v Chiefs, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Sharks v Rebels, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Sunday, 24 March 2019
    • Reds v Brumbies, Suncorp Stadium 07:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 4 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition: ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     