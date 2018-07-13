Swys: Even Federer loses sometimes!
2018-07-13 10:30
Johannesburg
- Lions coach Swys de Bruin has
tried to explain his side's indifferent results in the 2018 edition of Super
Rugby.
The Johannesburgers are still top
of the South African Conference going into the final weekend of fixtures, but
their return of eight wins and seven losses from 15 matches does indicate the
form of the side that reached back-to-back finals in 2016 and 2017.
De Bruin, in his first season at
the helm since taking over from Johan Ackermann, had a simple answer when asked
to explain the losses this year.
"It's sport," he said.
According to De Bruin, the Lions
(like all teams in the competition) have had numerous games where they have let
the result slip.
But, he says, those
disappointments are water under the bridge now.
"Roger Federer just lost and
he's a star," De Bruin explained.
"Croatia went through (at
the World Cup) and England are not suddenly a terrible team. You don't become a
terrible team just because you lose.
"On Facebook you're suddenly
a bad team and you should get fired with the captain and everyone, but you have
to take it on the chin and move on.
"In sport it's about how you
react, and I think that's the biggest thing.
"That's where I have huge
respect for the guys that turn it around after losing games they should have
won.
"That's what makes top
golfers. If you start with a 75 in the first round and then shoot a 63, make
the cut and still win the competition."
The Lions need a win against the
Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday to ensure that they keep top spot in the
Conference and secure a home quarter-final.
Kick-off is at 15:05.
Teams:
Sharks
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van
Wyk, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez,
9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der
Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der
Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan
Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron
Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Makazole Mapimpi
Jaguares
15 Ramiro Moyano, 14 Bautista
Delguy, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Sebastian Cancelliere, 10
Joaquín Díaz Bonilla, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Juan Manuel Leguizamón, 7 Marcos
Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Tomas Lavanini, 4 Matias Alemanno, 3
Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Javier Diaz
Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy,
17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Javier
Ortega Desio, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Nicolas Sanchez, 23 Emiliano Boffelli