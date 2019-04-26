Swys de Bruin's health 'getting better every day'

Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin, who left his side's Australasian tour last week for stress-related reasons, says he is improving every day.

De Bruin has revealed that while he was on tour the pressures had become too much for him to cope with and he returned to South Africa under the instruction of Lions team doctor Rob Collins.

It meant that De Bruin was not in Hamilton for last weekend's impressive 23-17 win over the Chiefs, but the coach told Netwerk24 on Thursday that he is in constant communication with Lions management currently in Christchurch.

De Bruin believes that he is well on the road to recovery.

"I got very good professional help and I believe I will be back at my job soon," he said.

"I appreciate the incredible support I have received from the people out there. It means a lot to me and my family."

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli, meanwhile, confirmed that the union was giving De Bruin the best medical support possible.

The Lions are in action against the Crusaders on Friday morning with kick-off at 09:35 (SA time).