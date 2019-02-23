NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Swys after cliffhanger loss: 'I'm glad for Fleckie'

    2019-02-23 20:51

    Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin, despite falling to a final-play 19-17 defeat to the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday, is pleased for his opposite number. 

    Stormers boss Robbie Fleck had been feeling the heat this week after a 40-3 loss to the Bulls at Loftus in week one of Super Rugby, and the Newlands win will go a long way towards extinguishing the pressure on him.

    De Bruin had been vocal in the week leading up to the Newlands encounter on his support for Fleck, and after the Lions' loss to the Stormers he again gave his support to the former Springbok centre.

    "What I did know was that 40-3 result at Loftus was a once-off and not something you could hold against the team," De Bruin said.

    "It's so disappointing. We thought at half time we had played well, but we knew after Loftus they would be coming with everything they had and we were prepared.

    "Congratulations to Robbie and his team for fighting right to the end there in the 84th minute.

    "I'm glad for Fleckie. I spoke to him before the game and there was a lot of pressure on him. For his sake, I'm glad."

    The Lions are next in action when they host the Bulls at Loftus next weekend while the Stormers have a bye.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Stormers down Lions in...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 2
    As it happened: Stormers 19-17 Lions
    Sharks' first half blitz secures...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 23 February 2019
    • Jaguares v Bulls, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 01 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Highlanders, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 02 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Blues, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 1

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 1 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     