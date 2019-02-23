Swys after cliffhanger loss: 'I'm glad for Fleckie'

Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin, despite falling to a final-play 19-17 defeat to the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday, is pleased for his opposite number.

Stormers boss Robbie Fleck had been feeling the heat this week after a 40-3 loss to the Bulls at Loftus in week one of Super Rugby, and the Newlands win will go a long way towards extinguishing the pressure on him.

De Bruin had been vocal in the week leading up to the Newlands encounter on his support for Fleck, and after the Lions' loss to the Stormers he again gave his support to the former Springbok centre.

"What I did know was that 40-3 result at Loftus was a once-off and not something you could hold against the team," De Bruin said.

"It's so disappointing. We thought at half time we had played well, but we knew after Loftus they would be coming with everything they had and we were prepared.

"Congratulations to Robbie and his team for fighting right to the end there in the 84th minute.

"I'm glad for Fleckie. I spoke to him before the game and there was a lot of pressure on him. For his sake, I'm glad."

The Lions are next in action when they host the Bulls at Loftus next weekend while the Stormers have a bye.