    SuperSport, Willemse set to meet - lawyer

    2018-06-21 10:28

    Cape Town - Ashwin Willemse has reportedly agreed to meet with SuperSport management to discuss his stance on the findings of the independent review into his on-air studio walkout last month.

    On May 19, Willemse famously walked off a live SuperSport broadcast, accusing fellow analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of patronising and undermining him. 

    The incident resulted in a race-fuelled storm in South Africa, and SuperSport launched an independent review to get to the bottom of what happened. 

    On Tuesday, SuperSport released the findings of that review and confirmed that racism had not played any part in the incident. 

    Willemse, who refused to be a part of the review in any capacity, maintains that racism was at the core of what happened and his legal team on Wednesday suggested that the matter would be elevated to the Equality Court

    Now, it looks like Willemse is finally prepared to meet with SuperSport. 

    Willemse's lawyer, Nqobizitha Mlilo, confirmed in an interview with POWER FM that SuperSport had made contact with Willemse and his team late on Wednesday. 

    According to Mlilo, the parties were looking at meeting on Thursday. 

    Mlilo added that Willemse was looking for his 'Mandela Moment', which would be "a vindication of Ashwin's rights."

    Mlilo added that it was his and Willemse's belief that the issue at hand was rooted in racism and that it was SuperSport's responsibility to attend to the issues seriously. 

    According to Mlilo, what happened on May 19 was a culmination of a period of racial undermining that had been building up for some time. 

    When contacted by Sport24, SuperSport confirmed that there had been further efforts to reach out to Willemse without any reply. 

    LISTEN: Full POWER FM interview with Nqobizitha Mlilo

