NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SuperSport to investigate Willemse-Mallett-Naas on-air walk-off

    2018-05-19 21:45

    Cape Town - Pay channel SuperSport have posted a second tweet in the aftermath of the incident that transpired on-set on Saturday between presenters Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

    WATCH: Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set after disagreement with Nick Mallett and Naas Botha

    In sensational scenes, Willemse walked off set following an apparent disagreement with co-workers Mallett and Botha.

    The incident happened following the Lions' 42-24 win over the Brumbies at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

    While it remains unclear at this stage what led to Willemse's obvious unhappiness, the former Lions and Springbok wing said: “I’ve been in the game for a long time like most of us here. As a player, I’ve been called a quota for a long time and I’ve worked very hard to earn the respect I have now. I’m not going to sit here and be patronised by these two individuals (Mallett and Botha) who played their rugby during the apartheid era, a segregated era.”

    Willemse went on to say he "can't work with people who undermine other people" and that he was "glad it happened on live TV so that people can see".

    SuperSport host Motshidisi Mohono called the incident "unfortunate" as Willemse put down his papers and walked off camera.

    In a matter of minutes the video clip went viral on social media.

    SuperSport posted a tweet following the incident confirming they are "aware of the on-air incident" and are "looking into the matter".

    Later on Saturday evening, SuperSport issued a second tweet stating that they view the incident "in a serious light" and will "conduct a full investigation and interview all relevant individuals".

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    SuperSport to 'look into' stunning...
    Drama on SuperSport set as Willemse...
    Lions of old see off ill-disciplined...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 14

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 19 May 2018
    • Jaguares v Bulls, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 25 May 2018
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Jaguares v Sharks, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Saturday, 26 May 2018
    • Chiefs v Waratahs, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Reds v Highlanders, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Brumbies, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Stormers v Lions, Cape Town 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 13

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 13 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     