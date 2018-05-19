SuperSport to investigate Willemse-Mallett-Naas on-air walk-off

Cape Town - Pay channel SuperSport have posted a second tweet in the aftermath of the incident that transpired on-set on Saturday between presenters Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

WATCH: Ashwin Willemse walks off SuperSport set after disagreement with Nick Mallett and Naas Botha

In sensational scenes, Willemse walked off set following an apparent disagreement with co-workers Mallett and Botha.

The incident happened following the Lions' 42-24 win over the Brumbies at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

While it remains unclear at this stage what led to Willemse's obvious unhappiness, the former Lions and Springbok wing said: “I’ve been in the game for a long time like most of us here. As a player, I’ve been called a quota for a long time and I’ve worked very hard to earn the respect I have now. I’m not going to sit here and be patronised by these two individuals (Mallett and Botha) who played their rugby during the apartheid era, a segregated era.”

Willemse went on to say he "can't work with people who undermine other people" and that he was "glad it happened on live TV so that people can see".

SuperSport host Motshidisi Mohono called the incident "unfortunate" as Willemse put down his papers and walked off camera.

In a matter of minutes the video clip went viral on social media.

SuperSport posted a tweet following the incident confirming they are "aware of the on-air incident" and are "looking into the matter".

Later on Saturday evening, SuperSport issued a second tweet stating that they view the incident "in a serious light" and will "conduct a full investigation and interview all relevant individuals".

SuperSport views this incident in a serious light - we will conduct a full investigation and interview all relevant individuals. — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) May 19, 2018