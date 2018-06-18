SuperSport to announce findings of Willemse saga

Cape Town - SuperSport will announce the findings of an independent review into the Ashwin Willemse walk-off saga on Tuesday, June 19 at 15:00.

In sensational scenes, Willemse walked off the SuperSport set following an apparent disagreement with fellow presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha following the Lions victory over the Brumbies in a Super Rugby encounter on May 19.

At the time, the former Springbok winger spoke of being labelled a "quota player" and refused to be "patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid / segregated era".

Willemse went on to say he "can't work with people who undermine other people" and that he was "glad it happened on live TV so that people can see".

A series of meetings, instigated by SuperSport followed in the week after the event as the pay channel tried to determine what caused Willemse's actions.

An independent review was called with both Botha and Mallett delivering testimony, but as Sport24 reported on Monday, Willemse has yet to do so despite the Advocate Vincent Maleka asking for an extension.