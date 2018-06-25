SuperSport: Presenters' concerns resolved amicably

Cape Town - SuperSport and some of its rugby presenters and commentators have announced that they have resolved all main concerns raised in a letter sent to management in May.

According to the Sunday Times in an article published over the weekend, presenters Xola Ntshinga, Gcobani Bobo, Owen Nkumane and Kaunda Ntunja sent the letter via their attorneys on May 28 in which they expressed concerns over their working environment.

However, by Monday, it had become clear that the feeling was that media reports had blown the letter out of proportion and that a labour issue had been turned into a race issue.

In a statement released by SuperSport, CEO Gideon Khobane confirmed that their investigation was indeed over and the matter was resolved.

“We received the attorney's letter some time ago but agreed with the presenters to investigate the matter and resolve the issues between ourselves,” said Kohbane.

“All of the issues raised by the presenters have been resolved and we look forward to continue to work together to create a great working environment for the SuperSport team. All of those commentators and presenters confirm that racism has not played any role in regard to the concerns raised and resolved," he concluded.

Speaking on behalf of the commentators and presenters, Owen Nkumane confirmed the matter had come to an end.

"We are happy with the way the whole process has been conducted by SuperSport. We have achieved our goals as a collective of a conducive working environment at SuperSport.”