NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    SuperSport denies report was 'poor' without Willemse

    2018-06-19 18:00

    Iavan Pijoos - Johannesburg

    Cape Town - SuperSport on Tuesday was adamant that the independent review into the now infamous on-air walk-off by Ashwin Willemse was not "poor" without the participation of the man at the centre of the storm. 

    READ: The full Ashwin Willemse studio walk-off report

    The incident that involved Willemse and his fellow analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha took place exactly a month ago today when the former Springbok wing walked off set, claiming he was being patronised.   

    Findings of the review into the matter were released at the Multichoice offices in Randburg, Johannesburg on Tuesday and they cleared Mallett and Botha of any racist wrongdoings

    SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane said they believed that report is "very thorough", based on the fact that all the role players who were present on that day were interviewed - apart from Willemse. 

    When asked how accurate the report was without the participation of Willemse, Khobane said: "You will read in the report that Advocate Vincent Maleka SC himself concedes that the report is a little poor because Ashwin didn’t participate." 

    Khobane added that Maleka went as far as approaching vice-chancellor of the University of Witwatersrand Adam Habib to try and learn more about the subtle forms of racism.  

    "We gave our input to the engagements as well because we had quite a few meetings with Ashwin." 

    Khobane said they (SuperSport) believed that the report detailed the findings based on the evidence presented before Maleka.  

    When later asked if they admitted that the report was poor, Khobane said: "I don’t think the report in itself is poor. I think because Ashwin didn’t participate in it, the report does not have a compressive review of everyone involved in the incident." 

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    SuperSport: All parties in...
    Nick & Naas WON'T be back on air this...
    SuperSport CEO: Ashwin still has a...
    Mallett, Naas cleared of racism in...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    Super Rugby suspensions beggar belief

    “SANZAAR dropped the ball when dishing out ‘suspensions’ after the past weekend’s Super Rugby action, says Herman Mostert. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     