SuperSport CEO: Ashwin still has a future with us

Cape Town - SuperSport believes there is a future at its organisation for Ashwin Willemse and will make a further attempt to reach out to the former Springbok wing.

This comes after the pay-channel on Tuesday revealed the findings of the independent review into the May 19 on-air incident involving Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.



No suggestions of racism were found on the part of presenters Mallett and Botha, while SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane confirmed that Willemse himself refrained from taking part in the review process with Advocate Vincent Maleka SC.



Khobane said that Mallett and Botha would return to on-air duty in the near future on a date to be confirmed.



He added that they would make an attempt to sit down with Willemse regarding a way forward.



"While SuperSport is disappointed that Ashwin did not participate in Advocate Maleka’s review, it respects his right not to do so," Khobane said.



"In the spirit of reconciliation, I will make another attempt to reach out to Ashwin for us to find a mutually-acceptable way forward so that he knows that this issue has been fairly investigated.



"Notwithstanding what has happened, one cannot forget that Ashwin reached the peak of international sport while facing very difficult circumstances and he continues to inspire many young people in our country. He represents the aspirations of many and I sincerely hope that Ashwin will respond positively.

"I still see a place for Ashwin at SuperSport and I would very much like to engage further with him to understand his viewpoint.

"It's important for us to not close the door on Ashwin because we still believe he has a lot of value to add."

Willemse earlier this year stormed off a live television set when he claimed he "felt patronised" by Mallett and Botha.

