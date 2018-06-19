NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    SuperSport: All parties in Willemse-gate showed remorse

    2018-06-19 19:11

    Cape Town - SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane insists that all parties involved in the infamous Ashwin Willemse incident have since shown remorse.

    SuperSport on Tuesday announced that an independent review into the incident had cleared Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of any racism, while both were expected to return to the studio soon. 

    Willemse, meanwhile, did not attend any of the reviews, but has been told that he has a future at the company should he be prepared to engage with them. 

    Addressing the media, Khobane confirmed on Tuesday that all involved parties, including Willemse, had expressed remorse at some stage. 

    "Everybody was remorseful," Khobane said.

    "Everyone felt that the incident had brought the SuperSport brand into disrepute.

    "A lot of subscribers were not happy with what they saw ... some were watching with their children ... and everyone involved has apologised."

    Willemse had attended a meeting with SuperSport on the Monday following the incident where he spoke to management, but he has not said anything public on the matter since then. 

