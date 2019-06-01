Superb Kwagga helps Lions wallop Stormers

Cape Town - The Lions put the off-field distractions of Elton Jantjies behind them to wallop the Stormers in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions won 41-22 after leading 13-10 at half-time.

Smith, who led his side in the absence of Warren Whiteley, picked up two tries in an all-round excellent performance that would've done his Springbok Rugby World Cup ambitions no harm.

Joining Smith on the try-scorers sheet for the home side were fullback Andries Coetzee, wings Courtnall Skosan and Aphiwe Dyantyi, and replacement Hacjivah Dayimani.

Flyhalf Shaun Reynolds, who started in the void left by Jantjies, who, according to reports was stood down after "breaching team protocol", added four conversions and a penalty to help the Lions to their first victory over a fellow South African side in this year's tournament.



The Stormers replied with three tries by loose forward Johan du Toit, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and flyhalf Josh Stander. Stander was also on target with two conversions and a penalty.

The Lions picked up a full-house of five points for their victory to leap-frog into second place in the South African Conference and fifth in the Overall log.

The Stormers left empty-handed and stayed bottom of the South African Conference and 11th in the Overall standings.

In next weekend's Round 17 action, the Lions welcome the high-flying Hurricanes to Ellis Park (Saturday, June 8 - 15:05), while the Stormers host the Sunwolves in a must-win clash at Newlands (Saturday, June 8 - 17:15).

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Kwagga Smith (captain), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Tyrone Green

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Daniel Jooste, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marno Redelinghuys, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Dan Kriel