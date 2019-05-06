Super Rugby stats: Stormers bottom of the pile on attack
2019-05-06 13:50
Cape
Town - The Stormers are
still very much in the Super
Rugby playoff race, but their attacking form remains a
major concern.
Saturday's 30-25 loss to the
Jaguares in Buenos Aires saw the Stormers rely on six penalties and just one
late try to stay in the game, and a closer look at the tournament statistics
reveals that crossing the whitewash has been a major issue for coach Robbie
Fleck's men in 2019.
In 11 matches so far
this season, the Stormers have scored just 22 tries.
Nobody has scored less.
The Bulls are
second-bottom of that list, having scored 23 tries, though they have played
one less match than the Stormers.
The other South African sides are
faring significantly better.
The Sharks have
scored 30 tries
this season while the Lions have
scored 32 despite
being bottom of the South African conference.
The leading try scorers in the
tournament, meanwhile, are the defending champion Crusaders with a whopping 48 from their 11 fixtures.
They are followed by the
Hurricanes (42) and the Chiefs (40).
In terms of defence, the Crusaders
lead that statistic too having conceded just 22 times this season.
Argentina's Jaguares (24
tries conceded) have the second-best defensive record in the tournament
followed by the Sharks in third with
23.