Super Rugby stats: Stormers bottom of the pile on attack

Cape Town - The Stormers are still very much in the Super Rugby playoff race, but their attacking form remains a major concern.

Saturday's 30-25 loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires saw the Stormers rely on six penalties and just one late try to stay in the game, and a closer look at the tournament statistics reveals that crossing the whitewash has been a major issue for coach Robbie Fleck's men in 2019.

In 11 matches so far this season, the Stormers have scored just 22 tries.

Nobody has scored less.

The Bulls are second-bottom of that list, having scored 23 tries, though they have played one less match than the Stormers.

The other South African sides are faring significantly better.

The Sharks have scored 30 tries this season while the Lions have scored 32 despite being bottom of the South African conference.

The leading try scorers in the tournament, meanwhile, are the defending champion Crusaders with a whopping 48 from their 11 fixtures.

They are followed by the Hurricanes (42) and the Chiefs (40).

In terms of defence, the Crusaders lead that statistic too having conceded just 22 times this season.

Argentina's Jaguares (24 tries conceded) have the second-best defensive record in the tournament followed by the Sharks in third with 23.