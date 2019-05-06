NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Super Rugby stats: Stormers bottom of the pile on attack

    2019-05-06 13:50

    Cape Town - The Stormers are still very much in the Super Rugby playoff race, but their attacking form remains a major concern. 

    Saturday's 30-25 loss to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires saw the Stormers rely on six penalties and just one late try to stay in the game, and a closer look at the tournament statistics reveals that crossing the whitewash has been a major issue for coach Robbie Fleck's men in 2019. 

    In 11 matches so far this season, the Stormers have scored just 22 tries.

    Nobody has scored less. 

    The Bulls are second-bottom of that list, having scored 23 tries, though they have played one less match than the Stormers.

    The other South African sides are faring significantly better. 

    The Sharks have scored 30 tries this season while the Lions have scored 32 despite being bottom of the South African conference. 

    The leading try scorers in the tournament, meanwhile, are the defending champion Crusaders with a whopping 48 from their 11 fixtures. 

    They are followed by the Hurricanes (42) and the Chiefs (40). 

    In terms of defence, the Crusaders lead that statistic too having conceded just 22 times this season. 

    Argentina's Jaguares (24 tries conceded) have the second-best defensive record in the tournament followed by the Sharks in third with 23. 

     

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls seek accuracy ahead of...
    Loftus crowd (7 483) tells a sad story
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 12
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 10 May 2019
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 19:10
    Saturday, 11 May 2019
    • Highlanders v Jaguares, Forsyth Barr Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Sharks, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 12 May 2019
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 12 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     