Super Rugby: Risk of lousy SA seeding rises

Cape Town - Shall
we virtually take it for granted that the runaway Crusaders are going to streak
to top-placed finish overall in Super Rugby 2019, teeing up rights to another
home final should they safely negotiate the knockout phase?
If that
scenario does play itself out by the end of ordinary season in mid-June, the
race to finish second - or read: the best team from either of the South African
or Australian conferences - assumes additional importance, as the carrot of a
home semi at least beckons for that side.
Finishing
third is, the history books clearly remind, a highly unlikely passport to
eventual title glory, given its unfavourable likelihood of needing to win both
an away semi and then tackle the showpiece itself in foreign climes.
So while the
unrelentingly commanding, defending champion ‘Saders will have to experience a
slump of note in the closing weeks to be toppled from their perch (they are 13
points clear of the artificially, almost bewilderingly second-placed
Sharks, though a lesser seven clear of compatriots the Hurricanes in current,
enforced “fourth”), clinching that runners-up spot becomes of increasingly key
value.
It’s a tense
race in that respect: while the Sharks enjoy a two-point cushion over the
Melbourne Rebels, the Aussie side have a game in hand after not being involved
in the latest round, so there’s a case for arguing they’re better placed in a
sense.
Any South
African looking at the overall table early this week could be forgiven for
wishing that ordinary season ended here and now - not only ensuring second for
the Sharks, but also seeing all of the Bulls, Jaguares and Stormers making the eight-team
playoffs cut from the SA conference.
The reality
is potentially a lot less rosy, of course.
With most
teams having six games left ahead of the finals series and a handful of others
seven, arguably all but two sides (the firmly bottom-placed Sunwolves, plus
notably under-performing Chiefs) remain very much in the playoffs hunt.
That could
mean several New Zealand or Australian outfits quickly vaulting South African
ones, given how volatile the astonishingly broad, “middling” section of the
table is.
But of
special concern will be the possibility of the slightly surprise-packet Rebels,
coached by Capetonian Dave Wessels, eventually leapfrogging the Sharks (or
whoever else is leading the fickle SA group at the end of the ordinary roster)
for second spot overall.
That would
almost certainly mean this country failing to host a semi-final for the first
time since 2015, when the Hurricanes topped the table, the Waratahs ended
second and the best SA finishers were the Stormers in third.
Then under
the charge of Allister Coetzee, the Newlands-based side had a home
quarter-final but bowed out of the tournament with a relative whimper, beaten
by the Brumbies 39-19.
In the three
years since then, the Lions - eventual losing finalists every time - have
always advanced to a home semi by ending within the top two, and in 2017 they
even hosted the showpiece although the Crusaders won it 25-17.
While the
Rebels are by means guaranteed to boss their conference at its finish (it could
all change if any of the Waratahs, Brumbies or Reds get on a timely roll) they
do hold inside lane and thus look the biggest threat to denying SA a home semi
ticket.
Should they
and the Sharks remain the dominant elements in their respective conferences to
the end, the Rebels’ more favourable run-in, on paper, arguably makes them a
smarter bet for overall runner-up slot.
Apart from
the already-mentioned benefit of that extra game, four of the Rebels’ seven
remaining matches are at home, whereas the Sharks must play four of their six
fixtures in hostile territory.
The Bulls,
despite their derby setback to the Stormers on Saturday, stay a strong SA candidate
both for winning the local conference and eyeing that important second spot
overall (they have an identical log record to the Rebels at present), but bear
in mind that they must still negotiate a hazardous four-game itinerary across
the Indian Ocean.
And while the
Sharks still have two Australasian tour games plus a taxing trip to Buenos
Aires to chew on, the Rebels’ only remaining long-haul trek (if you don’t
consider shortish hops to NZ) is for a once-off mission to Tokyo to play the
labouring Sunwolves.
Although
they may not be as relevant by the end of ordinary season, these are the
remaining fixtures for the current SA and Australian conference leaders:
Sharks (played 10: 26 points): Crusaders (a), Chiefs (a), Lions
(h), Hurricanes (h), Jaguares (a), Stormers (a)
Rebels (played 9: 24 points): Hurricanes (a), Reds (h), Bulls (h),
Sunwolves (a), Waratahs (h), Crusaders (a), Chiefs (h)
Ask yourself
which team’s shoes you’d rather be in: my suggestion is the latter’s.
