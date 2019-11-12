Super Rugby: Brutal test for VERY callow SA coaches

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town - The
return to Super Rugby in 2020 of globally much-decorated Warren Gatland will
only further expose a massive gulf in experience between coaches of the ever-assertive
New Zealand sides, in particular, and their counterparts in the four South
African franchises.
Gatland, 56,
is back on board as head coach of the Chiefs next season - very much a case of
returning to his heartland, as he was born in Hamilton, played for Waikato from
1986 to 1994 as hooker and has previously held senior mastermind positions both
for Waikato and the Chiefs themselves (as technical advisor 2006-07).
His head
coaching tenures with both Ireland and, much more lengthily, Wales until very
recently at Six Nations level are well documented, while his confirmed
appointment as head coach of the British and Irish Lions in South Africa for
the 2021 tour means it will be his third for the Lions in that extremely high-profile
capacity.
So Gatland,
who only fell four points shy of knocking over eventual World Cup champions the
Springboks in a tense semi-final just over a fortnight ago in his second-last
game at the Welsh helm, will really take into Super Rugby 2020 a CV alone that scarily
eclipses all four SA head coaches together for weight of achievement worldwide.
Winner of
three prestigious Grand Slams as Welsh coach, he had begun his coaching career
in the dual berth - reasonably unusual for rugby, especially these days - of
player-coach for Taupiri (the small town in Waikato) in 1989, meaning that he
effectively sports some three decades as a strategic guru and has a vast
knowledge of top-flight rugby in both hemispheres.
The South
African situation in 2020, by stark contrast, is characterised by the
unprecedented fact that three of the four franchise coaches will be marking
their debuts in that capacity: Sean Everitt of the Sharks, the Stormers' John
Dobson and Lions’ newly-appointed Ivan van Rooyen.
Up until
last year, Van Rooyen had not held a position more senior at the Johannesburg
franchise than strength and conditioning coach, a title he had held for almost
10 years.
But he does
boast two years as head coach of the Golden Lions at Currie Cup level
(including taking them to this season’s final against the Cheetahs), and that
is one year better than the Sharks’ Everitt, whose jump to Super Rugby level is
especially rapid after only one domestic campaign calling the shots in Durban.
Even the
Super Rugby predecessors in each case, Robert du Preez (Sharks), Robbie Fleck
(Stormers) and Swys de Bruin (Lions) could hardly have been said to have
boasted especially durable records in the competition from a pure experience
point of view.
All of the
subsequent “musical chairs” at that level leaves Pote Human of the Bulls,
incredibly, as the most seasoned of the quartet heading into 2020 - and he has
only held the Super Rugby reins at Loftus for one campaign, guiding them to a
credible quarter-final.
In the
gnarly 60-year-old’s favour, though, is that he has at least been involved in
professional coaching since 1996, when he first grabbed the job at the
Griffons: he has also been at Loftus in many capacities over several years and
sports three years in Japan as forwards coach for Ricoh Black Rams (2008-10).
All of
Everitt, Dobson - a fuller, five years as a Currie Cup head mastermind with WP - and Van Rooyen can be considered “young” in several respects as they embark
on their maiden Super Rugby campaigns, albeit hardly helped by significant
exoduses of talent to overseas clubs since completion of Super Rugby 2019.
The hope in
the corridors of SA Rugby will be that all of the trio bring some bright, fresh
ideas into play as the country seeks, perhaps a little against the odds, to
bring the Super Rugby title back to these shores for the first time in a decade
since the Bulls’ last of three trophy triumphs.
Even if you
take the fairly extreme case of Gatland aside, other New Zealand franchises
will largely remain blessed by more proven individuals at their coaching helms.
Although the
All Blacks vacancy for 2020 onward is tantalisingly yet to be filled, as things
stand the defending champion Crusaders will again be spearheaded by charismatic
Scott Robertson, seeking a fourth successive title, the Hurricanes by popular,
widely-travelled former Sharks head coach John Plumtree, the Highlanders by
Aaron Mauger in his third annual crack, and the Blues by Leon MacDonald in a
second year in charge.
Length of
CV, of course, is no guarantee of stellar achievement (indeed, they can be
fatally tarnished in some professionals by the conspicuous presence of hot
air).
But it can
be a useful ally, and if so it is already “advantage NZ” in a broad sense for
Super Rugby 2020 …
