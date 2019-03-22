Super Rugby: Big, drawn-out day for SA’s sides

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town – It
was a 1962 movie classic set in World War II, featuring a galaxy of stars like
John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Robert Mitchum, Sean Connery and Richard Burton.
But now The Longest Day looms again, in many
senses … at least for the full range of South Africa’s Super Rugby 2019 teams.
For the
first time this season, all of the quartet are in action in separate matches
against overseas foes, on the same pretty elongated Saturday.
The SA sides
are scattered far and wide, too, what the Lions visiting Singapore, the
Stormers running out in Wellington and the Bulls and Sharks taking to their
home pitches in Pretoria and Durban respectively.
Here is my
assessment of each game ...
1 Hurricanes v Stormers, Wellington,
08:35 SA time
Prediction: Hurricanes by six points. While I
believe the Stormers, suddenly on a winning roll after their ghoulish start, have
a puncher’s chance in the Cake Tin, being minus their pack enforcer Eben
Etzebeth slightly negates the likelihood (it’s still on the table, mind) of
significant pack dominance. It is also not easy travelling across the Indian
Ocean and playing your first Australasian tour fixture against seemingly the
toughest of the four foes for Robbie Fleck’s charges on paper. Expect a more
rounded, skills-driven game from the ‘Canes which should just about offset any
danger of the hosts not seeing quite as much of the “pill” as they might like:
the Stormers are yet to fire compellingly as a back division, moving a little
too crab-like thus far.
Prime head-to-head: On the topic of their backs, flyhalf
JEAN-LUC DU PLESSIS has a vital role in trying to coax some meaningful thrust
out of them. Badly bedevilled by injury for a couple of years, Du Plessis still
looks short of the dynamic figure he was earlier, his option-taking and
execution of moves not always the best despite his good intentions. Still, what
a great time this would be to boss a duel at No 10 … especially as his opposite
number is that All Black excitement machine and the Hurricanes’ acting skipper,
BEAUDEN BARRETT. The Stormers player is a fair bit down the current pecking
order for Bok status in the position; a crisp, decisive all-round showing here
would help revitalise the 24-year-old’s credentials in a big way.
2 Sunwolves v Lions, Singapore, 12:55
SA time
Prediction: Ooh, tough one ... but I’ve gone Lions
by four, despite the obvious hazards here. The main one, of course, is the
hot-off-press confirmation that the Japanese-based franchise will be booted
from Super Rugby after 2020. What better way to psyche up the presumably
smarting Sunwolves, then, for this encounter? Nevertheless, the injury-ravaged Lions
boast a near-unique “gees” that can bring the very finest qualities out of them
in adversity. Coach Swys de Bruin has had to take some fairly radical,
experimental selection measures at loose forward in particular for this clash
as he laments the current absence of at least four front-liners in that area. But
there’s enough X-factor remaining in the Lions’ backline and that collective
grit (last week was a reminder they never know when they’re beaten!) to get
them over the line in a potential cliff-hanger - remember that the ‘Wolves are
playing in their less favoured, far less-supported Singapore.
Prime head-to-head: It was a bit over-the-top recently
when, as he starred in a famous Sunwolves victory away to the Chiefs, people
started muttering about “another one we let get away” in reference to
much-travelled wing GERHARD VAN DEN HEEVER. In truth, the former Bulls and
Stormers man was never really touted as frontline Bok material and is now
almost 30 anyway. Still, he has a good nose for the try-line … though the same
applies to his Lions left-wing rival on Saturday COURTNALL SKOSAN. The latter
got on the score-sheet in the dramatic fightback against the Rebels last
Saturday and seems to have recaptured most of his in-darting zest and eye for a
hole of two or three years back.
3 Bulls v Chiefs, Pretoria, 15:05 SA
time
Prediction: Again after some fierce
head-scratching, I opted for Bulls … by one point! This really could go either
way: we know how deadly most New Zealand franchises can be on hard, fast
Highveld pitches these days when they find some front-foot mojo. There is
insistence from much of the Chiefs camp, it seems, that squad disharmony is no
contributor to their unusual early-season pickle: zero wins from five outings.
Maybe their rot-halting draw against the ‘Canes last week was a sign of
rebirth, so the Bulls have at least been warned. But that said, Pote Human’s
charges are looking a refreshingly formidable force thus far, Handre Pollard is
an inspiring catalyst for much good stuff from pivot and they come off a bye -
whereas the Mooloo Men step off a long-haul flight for this tussle. Home win
just seems the fractionally more sensible pick.
Prime head-to-head: It isn’t that easy being a
relatively makeshift lock at the best of times, but least of all when an
immediate opponent soon after your “conversion” from the back row is blue-chip
All Blacks meanie and Chiefs captain BRODIE RETALLICK. But that is the
situation HANRO LIEBENBERG must deal with at Loftus. In terms of know-how in
the middle of the boiler room, of course, there is simply no comparison: the
hulking Retallick is a 75-cap Test specialist, whereas Liebenberg is much more
renowned as a former SA under-20 eighth-man. But at least with his 1.97m,
110kg-plus frame, the Bulls customer is a reasonably good physical match and
has looked solid and willing enough at lock during the franchise’s
injury-induced predicament (no De Jager, no Snyman) in the role.
4 Sharks v Rebels, Durban, 17:15 SA
time
Prediction: Pure gut feel (dangerously
unreliable, admittedly) tells me that the Sharks are due to hit their straps
again after one of their frustrating “dip” stints. Hence my confident
suggestion of the hosts by 10 points in a relative romp. While Dave Wessels has
got a commendable amount out of his Melbourne-based charges so far this season,
they finally came short against the Lions last time out, and will still be a
little shell-shocked, I fancy, about letting slip a 33-5 lead in the Big Smoke.
The Highveld air may have taken something out of their legs and lungs in that
humdinger, and that’s primarily why I feel the Sharks are primed to knock them
over. That will be even more likely, of course, if they can stave off that
occasional penchant for indelicate, clumsy bashing and start striking spiritedly
again from all angles and berths ...
Prime head-to-head: REECE HODGE, the tall guy from
Manly, is about as adaptable a backline character as you will find in the world
– able to play with some comfort anywhere in a backline apart from scrumhalf,
where his 1.91m height wouldn’t be the best of physical requirements for that
chore. The 33-cap Wallabies star turns out on the right wing in Durban and,
while he is no outright whippet there, his skills set includes sound positional
sense and a booming boot, either off the tee or out of hand. Here he will
oppose a slightly different foe in the sharp and hungry MAKAZOLE MAPIMPI, who
is all about pace and penetration on the Sharks’ left side of the field and
less of a “tactical” presence, generally speaking. It’s an intriguing little
clash of styles.
