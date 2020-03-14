Super Rugby 2020 in doubt after NZ govt confirms self-isolation fortnight

The future of the 2020 Super Rugby tournament appears in doubt after a SANZAAR press release on Saturday confirmed a review into the impact of the ongoing coronavirus.

This follows after the New Zealand government on Saturday issued a directive that all travellers returning to New Zealand will have to self-isolate for two weeks (14 days).

As it stands, the Highlanders are currently in Argentina - having previously been in South Africa - preparing for their clash against the Jaguares (Sunday, 15 March at 01:00 SA time). They are due to host the Lions in Dunedin next weekend - which now appears unlikely.

The Crusaders are in Brisbane for their 'away' match against the Japan-based Sunwolves who have played their last two 'home' matches in Australia.

The SANZAAR release reads as follows:

Following the recent New Zealand Government directive today, that all travellers returning to New Zealand will have to self-isolate on their arrival for 14 days - including New Zealand residents - SANZAAR is now reviewing the full impact on the Super Rugby tournament.

The tournament is seven rounds into its 18 round regular season.

SANZAAR will not be making any official comment on the tournament and the future staging of the remaining matches at this point in time.

SANZAAR will issue a statement on the full impact of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and its impact on Super Rugby 2020 once the Executive Committee has determined an appropriate course of action and all stakeholders have been informed.