Super Hero kit fail: Stormers asked to swap jerseys

Cape Town - The request to change jerseys at half-time of their Super Rugby clash against the Lions on Saturday came from the Stormers themselves.

There was confusion once again over the heavily-marketed Super Hero jerseys.



When the match kicked off, the Lions were clad in their 'Spiderman'-themed strips while the Stormers were wearing their 'Thor' jerseys.

However, it was immediately noticeable that there would be problems.

Television footage - and those watching live at the stadium - found it difficult to differentiate between the sides and after the opening half the Stormers asked to change into the black strips they wore against the Bulls in Pretoria last weekend.

"Some of our players couldn't see (the difference), so we asked the referee (Egon Seconds) if we could swap because we couldn't see who was who," Stormers captain Siya Kolisi said after the match.

It was announced ahead of the tournament that South African sides would wear their Marvel kits in all local derbies, but that now seems unlikely given the confusion that has arisen in the opening two weekends of play.

Next weekend's Round 3 action sees two South African derbies when the Lions host the Bulls at Ellis Park in Johannesburg (Saturday, March 2 at 15:05), following which the Sharks will welcome the Stormers to Kings Park in Durban (Saturday, March 2 at 17:15).

