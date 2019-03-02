NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Sunwolves stun Chiefs with historic win in Hamilton

    2019-03-02 10:24

    Cape Town - The Sunwolves have produced an upset as they won their first Super Rugby game away by defeating the Chiefs in FMG Stadium, Waikato in Hamilton on Saturday morning.

    The Sunwolves won 30-15 after leading 23-3 at half-time.

    As it happened: Chiefs v Sunwolves

    It is the first time the Tokyo-based unit have won an away game and it left the 2012-2013 champions embarrassed as they remain winless after three rounds. 

    A year ago, the Chiefs thrashed the Sunwolves 61-10 as the Japanese side went through their first three seasons of Super Rugby with a woeful record and their future in the competition in doubt. 

    But they showed signs of progress when they went within a point of upsetting the Waratahs last weekend, and against the Chiefs they stepped up another gear.

    They led 23-3 at half-time and held on as the Chiefs tried to rally in the second half. 

    Sunwolves flyhalf Hayden Parker, who converted all three tries and added three penalties, described the victory as "awesome" and a confidence booster for the side. 

    "It was really nice to score some good tries in the first half. The second half was pretty ugly and it felt like the game went on forever but the boys hung in and I'm proud of the way we stuck it out to the end."

    Chiefs scrumhalf Brad Weber said his under-pressure side could not expect to win with the number of errors they committed. 

    "You're not going to win the game if you keep coughing up the ball. I think we coughed it up about 10 or 11 times," he said. 

    "But you have to take your hat off to the Sunwolves. Their speed of ball and the way they were able to break tackles was pretty special and we have to take a hard look at ourselves because it was pretty embarrassing."

    Flanker Shuhei Matsuhashi and lock Uwe Helu scored tries as the Sunwolves dominated the first half.

    The Chiefs' sole points in the opening stanza came from a Damian McKenzie penalty. He also set up their first try at the start of the second half with a chip kick for Alex Nankivell to run on to.

    But despite dominating possession and territory they could not sustain the pressure and weak defence saw Gerhard van den Heever score a third try for the Sunwolves before Etene Nanai-Seturo added a late consolation second try for the Chiefs.

    Scorers:

    Chiefs

    Tries: Alex Nankivell, Etene Nanai-Seturo

    Conversions: Damian McKenzie

    Penalties: McKenzie

    Sunwolves

    Tries: Shuhei Matsuhashi, Uwe Helu, Gerhard van den Heever

    Conversions: Hayden Parker (3)

    Penalties: Parker (3)

    Teams:

    Chiefs

    15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Orbyn Leger, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Taleni Seu, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Brodie Retallick (captain), 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Aidan Ross

    Substitutes: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Tevita Mafileo, 18 Sefo Kautai, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Alex Nankivell, 23 Ataata Moeakiola

    Sunwolves

    15 Jason Emery, 14 Gerhard van den Heever, 13 Shane Gates, 12 Michael Little, 11 Jamie Henry, 10 Hayden Parker, 9 Kaito Shigeno, 8 Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Uwe Helu, 4 Luke Thompson, 3 Hiroshi Yamashita, 2 Atsushi Sakate, 1 Pauliasi Manu

    Substitutes: 16 Nathan Vella, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Tom Rowe, 20 James Moore, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Phil Burleigh, 23 Rikiya Matsuda

