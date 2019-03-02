Sunwolves stun Chiefs with historic win in Hamilton
2019-03-02 10:24
Cape Town - The Sunwolves have produced an upset as they won their first Super Rugby game away by defeating the Chiefs in FMG Stadium, Waikato in Hamilton on Saturday morning.
The Sunwolves won 30-15 after leading 23-3 at half-time.
As it happened: Chiefs v Sunwolves
It is the first time the Tokyo-based unit have won an away game and it left the 2012-2013 champions embarrassed as they remain winless after three rounds.
Scorers:
Chiefs
Tries: Alex Nankivell, Etene Nanai-Seturo
Conversions: Damian McKenzie
Penalties: McKenzie
Sunwolves
Tries: Shuhei Matsuhashi, Uwe Helu, Gerhard van den Heever
Conversions: Hayden Parker (3)
Penalties: Parker (3)
Teams:
Chiefs
15 Shaun Stevenson, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Orbyn Leger, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Taleni Seu, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 6 Mitchell Brown, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Brodie Retallick (captain), 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 1 Aidan Ross
Substitutes: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Tevita Mafileo, 18 Sefo Kautai, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Lachlan Boshier, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Alex Nankivell, 23 Ataata Moeakiola
Sunwolves
15 Jason Emery, 14 Gerhard van den Heever, 13 Shane Gates, 12 Michael Little, 11 Jamie Henry, 10 Hayden Parker, 9 Kaito Shigeno, 8 Rahboni Warren Vosayaco, 7 Shuhei Matsuhashi, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Uwe Helu, 4 Luke Thompson, 3 Hiroshi Yamashita, 2 Atsushi Sakate, 1 Pauliasi Manu
Substitutes: 16 Nathan Vella, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Asaeli Ai Valu, 19 Tom Rowe, 20 James Moore, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Phil Burleigh, 23 Rikiya Matsuda