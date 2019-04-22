Struggling Sharks name squad for Australasian tour

Durban - The Sharks have named their 27-man touring squad for a three-week Australasian tour.

Head coach, Robert du Preez has opted to take 16 forwards and 11 backs on tour.

Du Preez will be desperate for an improved showing from his charges following back-toback home losses against the Jaguares and Reds.

The tour opener will be in Parramatta against the Waratahs, before the team heads over to New Zealand to take on the Crusaders and finally the Chiefs before returning home.

The Sharks have always enjoyed touring and after a disappointing stretch of results at home, the team will look to refocus and get their campaign back on track.

Sharks touring squad:

Forwards

Akker van der Merwe, Coenie Oosthuizen, Daniel du Preez, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Jean-Luc du Preez, John-Hubert Meyer, Tendai Mtawarira, Thomas du Toit, Tyler Paul, Mzamo Majola, Ruan Botha, Kerron van Vuuren, Philip van der Walt, Luke Stringer, Ruben van Heerden

Backs

Andre Esterhuizen, Curwin Bosch, Aphelele Fassi, Cameron Wright, Louis Schreuder (captain), Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Marius Louw, Robert du Preez, Sbu Nkosi, Kobus van Wyk

Prop, Juan Schoeman was not considered for the tour due to picking up an MCL injury in the match against the Reds.

The Sharks team to play the Waratahs will be announced on Thursday.

They will follow those fixtures up with two ties against the Crusaders and Chiefs.