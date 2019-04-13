NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Struggling Lions beaten by Brumbies in tour opener

    2019-04-13 13:31

    Cape Town - The Lions' struggles in the 2019 Super Rugby season continued in Canberra on Saturday when they were outclassed by the Brumbies.

    The Brumbies, who started the weekend with only the lowly Sunwolves behind them in the standings, ran out comfortable 31-20 winners after leading 19-8 at half-time.

    The Brumbies, playing without their talisman loose forward David Pocock, scored five tries through No 8 Lachlan McCaffrey, wing Toni Pulu, centres Tevita Kuridrani and Tom Wright, and fullback Tom Banks. Flyhalf Christian Lealiifano added three conversions.

    The Lions, who were largely reliant on skipper Malcolm Marx for any inspiration and didn't look a patch on the side that contested the last three Super Rugby finals, replied with tries by wing Aphiwe Dyantyi, flyhalf Elton Jantjies and replacement back Sylvian Mahuza. Jantjies was also on target with a conversion and a penalty.

    The Brumbies picked up four points for their victory and moved to third in the Australian Conference and 11th in the Overall log.

    The Lions, who were coming off a 42-5 hammering at the hands of the Sharks last weekend, left empty-handed and remained fourth in the South African Conference and eighth in the Overall standings.

    In next weekend's Round 10 action, the Brumbies travel to Cape Town to face the Stormers at Newlands (Saturday, April 20 at 15:05), while the Lions head to New Zealand where a clash with the Chiefs awaits (Friday, April 19 at 09:35 SA time).

    Teams:

    Brumbies

    15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Tom Wright, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano (captain), 9 Joe Powell, 8 Lachlan McCaffrey, 7 Tom Cusack, 6 Pete Samu, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga'a, 1 Scott Sio

    Substitutes: 16 Josh Mann-Rea, 17 James Slipper, 18 Leslie Leulua'iali'i-Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Jahrome Brown, 21 Matt Lucas, 22 Irae Simone, 23 Andy Muirhead

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Stephan Lewies, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Johannes Jonker, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Nathan McBeth

    Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Gianni Lombard, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

