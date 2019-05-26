Struggling Bulls get Vermeulen injury news boost

Cape Town - Bulls No 8 Duane Vermeulen has given the team's fans a welcome boost by confirming the injury he suffered against the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday is not serious.

Vermeulen, who skippered the side in their 22-10 defeat in the absence of Handre Pollard, received medical treatment on the field in the 61st minute.



However, the burly Springbok star couldn't continue and left the field with his left arm wrapped in his shirt and an ice-pack pressed against his neck.



Early suggestions were the injury could be serious for club and country, especially with the Rugby World Cup only four months away, but the 32-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday morning to confirm that he had only suffered stiffness in his neck and shoulder.

Vermeulen wrote: "Maybe not the best way to walk off the field but luckily everything is ok just major stiffness in my neck and shoulder #bullsfamily #keeongrinding"

The Bulls' Super Rugby season is in real danger of imploding in spectacular fashion.

Leaders of the South African Conference and in second place in the Overall standings with just five matches to play, the Bulls now find themselves third and seventh, respectively, and odds on to miss the playoffs completely.

The Bulls are next in action against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, May 31 (09:35 SA time), followed by matches against the Highlanders in Dunedin (Friday, June 7 at 09:35 SA time) and their final clash against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld (Saturday, June 15 at 17:15).