    Struggling Bulls get Vermeulen injury news boost

    2019-05-26 10:37

    Cape Town - Bulls No 8 Duane Vermeulen has given the team's fans a welcome boost by confirming the injury he suffered against the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday is not serious.

    Vermeulen, who skippered the side in their 22-10 defeat in the absence of Handre Pollard, received medical treatment on the field in the 61st minute.

    However, the burly Springbok star couldn't continue and left the field with his left arm wrapped in his shirt and an ice-pack pressed against his neck.

    Early suggestions were the injury could be serious for club and country, especially with the Rugby World Cup only four months away, but the 32-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday morning to confirm that he had only suffered stiffness in his neck and shoulder.

    Vermeulen wrote: "Maybe not the best way to walk off the field but luckily everything is ok just major stiffness in my neck and shoulder #bullsfamily #keeongrinding"

    The Bulls' Super Rugby season is in real danger of imploding in spectacular fashion.

    Leaders of the South African Conference and in second place in the Overall standings with just five matches to play, the Bulls now find themselves third and seventh, respectively, and odds on to miss the playoffs completely.

    The Bulls are next in action against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, May 31 (09:35 SA time), followed by matches against the Highlanders in Dunedin (Friday, June 7 at 09:35 SA time) and their final clash against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld (Saturday, June 15 at 17:15).

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 01 June 2019
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Jaguares, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Hurricanes, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Stormers, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    Friday, 07 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Bulls, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers
