Strauss set for milestone in Durban

Cape Town - Former Springbok captain and Bulls hooker Adriaan Strauss achieves a unique milestone this weekend when he plays his 150th Super Rugby match in Durban.

According to SuperSport.com, Strauss spent his opening years at the Bulls before eight seasons at the Cheetahs and then returned to Pretoria.

He is now the sole record-holder for the most caps by a South African player in the tournament, and the first to reach the 150 milestone.

Strauss remains an integral part of the Springbok legacy, and continues to mentor younger players at the Bulls.

Given the form he is currently in, and how fit he has become under John Mitchell's coaching, the Bok hooker still has a lot to offer South African rugby.

The Bulls take on the Sharks in their SA derby on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Tera Mtembu, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Tyler Paul, 20 Daniel du Preez, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Divan Rossouw, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Lood de Jager, 4 RG Snyman, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Adriaan Strauss, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Lizo Gqoboka, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Jason Jenkins, 20 Roelof Smit, 21 Andre Warner, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Duncan Mathews