Straeuli says NO for top Bulls job

Cape Town - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli says he has turned down the same position at the Bulls.

This comes after recent reports indicated that Straeuli was approached by the Bulls to become their new CEO.

However, the former Bok coach told Netwerk24 on Tuesday that he had unfinished business at Ellis Park.

“I didn’t even go to the interview. It’s a big honour that the Bulls showed interest in me, but the fact is I didn’t apply for the position. They approached me and I said no,” Straeuli said.

The Pretoria franchise is looking for a replacement for Barend van Graan, who will vacate his post at the end of January next year.

The Bulls, meanwhile, are also on the hunt for a new head coach after the departure of John Mitchell last month.

Mitchell has joined England as their new defence coach.

Deon Davids (Kings), Franco Smith (Cheetahs), Jimmy Stonehouse (Pumas), John Dobson and Dawie Snyman (both Western Province) and former Springbok lock Victor Matfield have been mentioned as possible replacements for Mitchell.

The New Zealander’s tenure at the Bulls came to a premature end as his contract was due to only expire at the end of October 2019. He had a torrid first Super Rugby season in charge of the Bulls, winning just six of 16 games to finish bottom on the South African Conference.