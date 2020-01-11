Stormers work up a sweat on pre-season Varsity Day

Cape Town - The Stormers squad got a good work-out in sweltering conditions on Varsity Day at Florida Park in Ravensmead on Saturday.

The day formed part of coach John Dobson's pre-season preparation ahead of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

An extended 28-man squad was tested in four 20-minute games, which made up their first pre-season outing of the year in front of a vibrant and enthusiastic crowd.

Maties, UCT, CPUT and the WP XV made up of local club players all put up a spirited fight, which made for compelling viewing throughout the day.

Stormers 10-5 CPUT

Wing Sihle Njezula got on the scoreboard early on and hooker Schalk Erasmus followed up with a maul try in sweltering conditions.

The free-running CPUT scored one of their own against the run of play and showed that they are a significant threat on the counter-attack.

Stormers 10-15 WP XV

Five tries in an action-packed 20 minutes as the local club players gave absolutely everything in the heat of the day.

There were tries from Stormers scrumhalf Deon Carstens and centre Cornel Smit, but they were outscored by the WP XV, with wing Sinethemba Mapaqa from Hamiltons, Jayden Hanlso from Tygerberg and No.8 Joel Paarwater from UWC all crossing the whitweash in a spirited display.

Stormers 5-0 UCT

Wit the wind starting to play more of a role at Florida Park towards the end of the day, the Stormers had their defence tested against UCT.

A break from fullback Abner van Reenen set up field position for a maul try in the corner from hooker Schalk Erasmus.

While UCT enjoyed most of possession, the Stormers defence held out well under pressure.

Stormers 10-5 Maties

The Stormers started on the front foot and the pressure on the Stellenbosch side told as Leolin Zas grabbed an intercept to race away.

Maties got over for a try of their own when Stormers prop Neethling Fouche was shown a yellow card, but the Stormers took control of the final stages, with centre Matt Moore crashing over the line for the final five-pointer of the day.

Stormers Varsity Day results:

Maties 15-10 CPUT

Stormers 10-5 CPUT

WP XV 15-10 Stormers

UCT 15-5 WP XV

Maties 10-5 UCT

WP XV 25-0 Maties

WP XV 0-0 CPUT

UCT 15-0 CPUT

Stormers 5-0 UCT

Stormers 10-5 Maties