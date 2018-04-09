NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers woes: Wakefield to hold crisis talks

    2018-04-09 18:24

    Cape Town - WP Rugby president Thelo Wakefield will meet with Stormers coach Robbie Fleck and director of rugby Gert Smal on Monday to discuss the team’s woeful performances in Super Rugby this year.

    This follows the Stormers’ eight-try 52-31 hammering at the hands of the Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

    The Stormers are yet to record an away victory in the competition this year and have won only three of eight matches.

    It leaves them 12 points adrift of the Lions in the South African Conference.

    Wakefield is unhappy and told Netwerk24 that he will be seeking answers from Fleck and Smal.

    “We can’t afford empty stands at Newlands. We want to sell suites and tickets and build our support base. And we won’t achieve that with the rugby we’ve been playing.”

    Wakefield added that a tough draw and injuries cannot be used as an excuse.

    Fleck, meanwhile, remains bullish about his team’s chances.

    He said after the weekend’s loss to the Lions that the men from Johannesburg could still be hauled in.

    “The Lions still have to tour and it won’t be an easy tour. We have a lot of home comes coming up and I’m positive we can catch up,” Fleck said.

    The Stormers have a bye this weekend before they tackle the Sharks in Durban on April 21.

    After that, the Capetonians will enjoy playing four of five games at home.

