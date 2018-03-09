Stormers' woeful run in New Zealand

Cape Town - The Stormers looked good at times with ball in hand, but their 33-15 loss to the Highlanders on Friday was their 10th straight defeat in New Zealand.

You would have to go back all the way to 2013 to find the last time the Stormers won a Super Rugby match against Kiwi opposition in New Zealand.

On that day, Michael Rhodes and Gio Aplon scored a try each in Palmerston North against the Hurricanes as the Stormers secured a famous 18-16 victory.

Since then, though, it has been disappointment after disappointment.

There have been two occasions in that time where the Stormers have lost by a single point, but in more recent seasons the results do not make for good reading.

In coach Robbie Fleck's five matches in New Zealand over the past two seasons, the Stormers have conceded 36 tries and 233 points.

The good news for the Stormers and Fleck is that they are done with their Australasian travels this season.

They will return home for a date against the Blues next weekend.

STORMERS LAST 10 RESULTS IN NZ

2018 - Highlanders 33-15 Stormers

2018 - Crusaders 45-28 Stormers

2017 - Hurricanes 41-22 Stormers

2017 - Highlanders 57-14 Stormers

2017 - Crusaders 57-24 Stormers

2015 - Hurricanes 25-20 Stormers

2015 - Highlanders 39-21 Stormers

2014 - Chiefs 36-20 Stormers

2014 - Crusaders 14-13 Stormers

2013 - Blues 18-17 Stormers