NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers without Pieter-Steph for season opener

    2018-02-14 08:16

    Lloyd Burnard

    Cape Town - The Stormers have received a blow ahead of their Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares on Saturday with the news that Springbok forward Pieter-Steph du Toit will not feature. 

    Du Toit has been battling a back injury in pre-season and while it was initially expected that he would recover in time for the start of the campaign, it now looks like he has been given some extra time off. 

    With 2017 Springbok skipper Eben Etzebeth also injured, Chris van Zyl and JD Schickerling will start in the second row.

    Du Toit, 25, finished 2017 in the No 7 jersey for the Springboks, but with Etzebeth out he was likely to move back to his more familiar position of lock for the Jaguares clash. 

    In the front row, meanwhile, Wilco Louw has recovered from the hip injury he picked up in a warm-up clash against the Bulls in Wellington two weekends ago. 

    Early signs were not encouraging, but a fully fit Louw is almost certain to start at Newlands with Steven Kitshoff and Bongi Mbonambi rounding out the tight five.

    Captain Siya Kolisi, who was left out of that pre-season clash against the Bulls as a precaution, is also fit and will start on Saturday.

    Coach Robbie Fleck will name his side for the clash on Thursday, while kick-off on Saturday is at 15:05.

    After the Jaguares clash, the Stormers will embark on a three-week tour to Australia and New Zealand for fixtures against the Waratahs, Crusaders and Highlanders. 

    The significance of that tour is likely to explain the reason behind giving Du Toit the weekend off against the men from Argentina.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Can Swys go one better than Lions...
    Gelant: Bulls out to make amends for...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    SuperSport waives radio broadcast...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 17 February 2018
    • Stormers v Jaguares, Newlands Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    Friday, 23 February 2018
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 24 February 2018
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium 06:15
    • Crusaders v Chiefs, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Waratahs v Stormers, Sydney Football Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airlines Park 15:05
    • Bulls v Hurricanes, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    05 August 2017
    29 July 2017
    22 July 2017
    21 July 2017
    15 July 2017
    14 July 2017
    08 July 2017
    07 July 2017
    01 July 2017
    30 June 2017
    09 June 2017
    03 June 2017
    02 June 2017
    28 May 2017
    27 May 2017
    26 May 2017
    21 May 2017
    20 May 2017
    19 May 2017
    13 May 2017
    12 May 2017
    06 May 2017
    05 May 2017
    30 April 2017
    29 April 2017
    28 April 2017
    22 April 2017
    21 April 2017
    15 April 2017
    14 April 2017
    09 April 2017
    08 April 2017
    07 April 2017
    02 April 2017
    01 April 2017
    31 March 2017
    25 March 2017
    24 March 2017
    18 March 2017
    17 March 2017
    11 March 2017
    10 March 2017
    04 March 2017
    03 March 2017
    02 March 2017
    25 February 2017
    24 February 2017
    23 February 2017
    06 August 2016
    30 July 2016
    23 July 2016
    22 July 2016
    16 July 2016
    15 July 2016
    09 July 2016
    08 July 2016
    02 July 2016
    01 July 2016
    29 May 2016
    28 May 2016
    27 May 2016
    21 May 2016
    20 May 2016
    14 May 2016
    13 May 2016
    07 May 2016
    06 May 2016
    30 April 2016
    29 April 2016
    24 April 2016
    23 April 2016
    22 April 2016
    16 April 2016
    15 April 2016
    09 April 2016
    08 April 2016
    03 April 2016
    02 April 2016
    01 April 2016
    27 March 2016
    26 March 2016
    25 March 2016
    19 March 2016
    18 March 2016
    12 March 2016
    11 March 2016
    05 March 2016
    04 March 2016
    27 February 2016
    26 February 2016
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    2018 wish list for SA rugby fans

    “After another below par 2017, Herman Mostert outlines his wishes for South African rugby fans in 2018.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    The ultimate Super Rugby quiz!

    Get ready for Super Rugby 2016 by taking our pre-season quiz!

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     