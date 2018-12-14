Stormers unveil 2019 Super Rugby jerseys

Cape Town - The Stormers have unveiled (see below) their new Super Rugby jerseys for the 2019 season.

It comes after Friday's announcement that the Cape franchise had partnered with a new apparel sponsor in BLK.

"The new Stormers jersey features a modern twist on the traditional blue and white hoops, a silhouette of the iconic Table Mountain on the back, #WeStandTogether text on the inner collar and encapsulates both the Stormers’ traditions and the beauty of Cape Town. It will be a great addition to any game-day merchandise collection," the Stormers posted on their official website.

The statement continued: "The away jersey is a markedly different black design with a yellow trim and a new-age take on the traditional hoops in the form of soundwaves which symbolise the thunder of the storm and the noise made by the Newlands Faithful."

BLK joined WP Rugby in an initial two-year deal that will see them produce both the Stormers and Western Province jerseys going forward.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks said that it is great to grow the sponsorship base and partner with an internationally renowned brand such as BLK.

"We are very excited about having BLK join us as an apparel sponsor for the Stormers and Western Province teams.

"We already have some fantastic sponsors in our stable, such as title sponsor DHL and associate sponsors Brightrock, Land Rover and LFP, so to bring BLK on board as well is another feather in our cap and demonstrates the appeal and strength of the Stormers and Western Province brands to corporates.

"They have produced two quality and fashionably appealing jerseys, which I am sure our Faithful supporters will absolutely enjoy and wear with pride," Zacks said.

BLK Sport South Africa’s David Ricketts commented: "We are delighted to be partnering with such an iconic team, not only in South Africa, but also globally.

"Our long term partnership will be built on an ethos which embodies our commitment to creating long-term relationships and works towards a common goal. Our jerseys will always reflect that spirit in a way that I am sure will be incredibly popular with the players and fans alike. Our partnership with the Stormers and Western Province demonstrates our commitment to the market."

The Stormers open their 2019 Super Rugby campaign against the Bulls in Pretoria on February 16.