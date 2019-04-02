Stormers trio join tour party in Brisbane

Cape Town - Wing Seabelo Senatla and utility forwards Johan du Toit and Ernst van Rhyn are flying out to join the Stormers on tour in Australia.



The Stormers are in Brisbane preparing to face the Reds on Friday, but will be without Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth and Dan du Plessis for the rest of the tour.



Du Toit is flying back for the birth of his first child, while Etzebeth (calf) and Du Plessis (knee) picked up injuries in the encounter with the Blues in Auckland.



Prop Wilco Louw has an ankle injury and a call on his involvement against the Reds will be made later in the week.

Friday's clash in Brisbane is scheduled for 11:00 (SA time).

