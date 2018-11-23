NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers training squad working hard in pre-season

    2018-11-23 17:34

    Cape Town - A wider Stormers training squad began preparations for the 2019 Super Rugby season this week.

    Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck has assembled a 32-man training squad to begin the groundwork for next year's campaign with a four-week training programme.

    This squad does not include the 13 players who are currently on tour with the Springboks in Europe, while lock Chris van Zyl will join the squad once he returns from a short-term loan with English Premiership side Saracens.

    Captain Siya Kolisi, Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi, Frans Malherbe, Wilco Louw, Eben Etzebeth, JD Schickerling, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Damian Willemse, Damian de Allende, Ruhan Nel and Sergeal Petersen will all take a deserved break in December and will begin their preparations for the 2019 season in January.

    The pre-season schedule will see the players work hard on their fitness and individual skills, while also getting to grips with the tactical and technical detail that will make up the team's approach in 2019.

    Fleck said that he is excited by the talent that he and his management have to work with as they prepare for another demanding season.

    "There are as usual some talented young players who are keen to make an impression, but we are working with a smaller group than we have in the past with a view to giving the players some individual attention in pre-season.

    "Of course, we will add the 13 players who are currently on tour with the Springboks when we get together next year, which is always a major boost.

    "The players we are working with in the next four weeks will all have the opportunity to prove themselves and earn a place in that final squad," he said.

    Stormers pre-season training squad (32):

    Juarno Augustus, Craig Barry, Kwenzo Blose, Jaco Coetzee, Paul de Wet, Johan du Toit, Dan du Plessis, Jean-Luc du Plessis, JJ Engelbrecht, Neethling Fouche, Herschel Jantjies, Dan Kriel, Michael Kumbirai, Dillyn Leyds, SP Marais, Chris Massyn, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Salmaan Moerat, Scarra Ntubeni, Justin Phillips, Duncan Saal, Seabelo Senatla, Chad Solomon, Joshua Stander, Edwill van der Merwe, Kobus van Dyk, Ernst van Rhyn, Ali Vermaak, Jano Vermaak, EW Viljoen, Cobus Wiese, Nama Xaba

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls hooker signs short-term deal...
    Jordan Petaia pens new Reds deal
    Kings: Davids remains contracted...
    Bulls shortlist 3 for Super Rugby...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     