Stormers top pile, but Sharks lead SA for sparkle

Cape Town – The
piledriving, no-frills Stormers lead the way in the entire competition after
round four, with a three-point cushion over defending Super Rugby champions the
Crusaders … and boasting status as the only remaining outfit with a 100 percent
win record.
Specifically,
in the SA conference, though, the Sharks are arguably better placed behind them
in second than the five-point gap may suggest … and playing the most dynamic
rugby in the five-team group at present.
The key
thing to remember at this stage is that the KwaZulu-Natalians are now three quarters
of the way through their taxing, main overseas tour of 2020 and already assured
of returning with at least a 50 percent win record – almost always a
satisfactory return (and then some?) for South African sides visiting
Australasia.
They will be
in an even rosier position if they can prevail in the fourth and final match of
their safari, against the Reds in Brisbane next Saturday: no other compatriot
outfit has yet played a game across the Indian Ocean, although the Lions open
their account against the Waratahs on Friday.
Saturday’s convincing
enough 36-24 triumph over the Rebels in Ballarat, while still exposing certain
engine-room shortcomings, saw the high-tempo Sharks register five tries for the
second time in three tour fixtures – as with the earlier Highlanders encounter
in Dunedin, a decisive factor in ensuring triumph.
Sean
Everitt’s charges have now dotted 15 times in their quartet of games in 2020, the
most of any team in the SA conference, and their easy-on-the-eye, counter-attacking
thrust from deep is already a good enough reason to suggest they can be right
up among the conference and broader title contenders this year.
The Sharks’
scrums and lineouts were again noticeably patchy areas for them in the
sun-soaked “small town” game against Dave Wessels’ Rebels, but the attacking
artistry of players like Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi and Sikhumbuzo Notshe
– supplemented by the more rugged, direct go-forward qualities of acting
captain Andre Esterhuizen – proved just too much for the home defence to handle.
At least for
the moment, however, the Stormers can bask in their loftiest view of all in the
15-team overall competition, a situation helped by the unexpected first setback
– in Hamilton, too – for the Chiefs against the revved-up Brumbies.
Playing a
tactically below-full-strength Jaguares, who clearly plan to throw a kitchen
sink at next weekend’s Bulls tussle at Loftus, the Capetonians were less then
enthralling in a 17-7 victory, although their watertight defence greatly aided
the deprivation of a losing bonus point to the Argentineans, who had won the
conference in 2019.
As the
official player-of-the-match, veteran Welsh inside centre Jamie Roberts, stressed
in his television interview afterwards: “We are still only at 50 to 60 percent
of potential … we’re building … lots of improvements still to make.”
There seemed
a strong likelihood at one stage that the Stormers would incredibly go a third full
Newlands match without leaking a single point on the scoreboard, but that
finally changed in the 66th minute (and after 226 at the ground in
total) when the Jaguares notched a converted try.
The Stormers
will now be favoured to go five-from-five when they entertain reasonably modest
New Zealanders the Blues next weekend.
Not only
that, but they could substantially expand their overall lead as all three of
the teams immediately below them (Crusaders, Brumbies, Chiefs) will be on byes.
While a
seemingly serious upper-body injury to stalwart hooker James Parsons late in
the wet, lumpy-pitch Loftus clash with the Bulls won’t help their cause in Cape
Town, the Aucklanders did serve notice that they won’t be prepared to simply
roll over against the log-leaders: they seemed genuinely chuffed with their
last-gasp steal of the spoils with an Otere Black penalty for a 23-21 outcome
in Pretoria.
The result
was a passion killer of note for the Bulls, who now stand on an ominous nought-from-three
record and did not show many signs that they’ll have the quality or chutzpah to
claw back to among the ranks of contenders this season.
Next
weekend’s fixtures (home teams first, all kick-offs SA time):
Friday: Highlanders
v Rebels, 08:05; Waratahs v Lions, 10:15. Saturday: Hurricanes v Sunwolves,
05:45; Reds v Sharks, 10:15; Stormers v Blues, 15:05; Bulls v Jaguares, 17:15.
Byes: Crusaders, Chiefs, Brumbies.
*Follow
our chief writer on Twitter: @RobHouwing ...