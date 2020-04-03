NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers to trial new midfield combination if Super Rugby resumes

    2020-04-03 08:43

    Should Super Rugby resume, the Stormers are likely to field a new centre combination.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Coach John Dobson said earlier this week he would like to test the midfield combination of Rikus Pretorius and Dan du Plessis.

    Before the tournament was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Stormers started all six their games with Welshman Jamie Roberts and Ruhan Nel in the midfield.

    "Rikus has only played in two matches this year for 20 minutes each and it's unfair to judge him when we've had to overcome a deficit," Dobson told Netwerk24.

    The coach added that he was excited about the potential of Du Plessis, who is the son of former Western Province and Springbok utility back Michael du Plessis.

    "We all know Dan. If he can stay fit, then he'll become a Springbok. I've got no doubt that he's one of South Africa's best centres. We have to give him a chance."

    The 25-year-old Du Plessis' career has been plagued by injuries and Dobson admitted that he was fearing more injury woes for the player.

    "His injuries are so bad that I get nervous simply watching him play," Dobson stressed, before adding: "Dan is physical, skilful and his ball distribution is very good. He is a special player."

    Du Plessis would likely be trialled at outside centre, with former Junior Springboks star Pretorius on his inside.

    The 21-year-old Pretorius, who was schooled at Grey College in Bloemfontein, is a physically imposing player, standing 1.92m and weighing over 100kgs.

    Roberts, meanwhile, has returned to Wales amidst the worldwide crisis but he could return to the Stormers if the tournament resumes.

    The Stormers were seventh on the overall standings when Super Rugby was halted, having won four out of six games.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    'Fizzling' Newlands farewell a...
    Coronavirus | How will it impact SA's...
    Barrett waiting patiently on Blues...
    Flip backs Jake to turn Bulls...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 03 April 2020
    • Crusaders v Blues, 08:05
    Saturday, 04 April 2020
    • Chiefs v Bulls, 05:45
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, 10:15
    • Stormers v Waratahs, 15:05
    • Lions v Sharks, 17:15
    • Jaguares v Rebels, 23:40
    Sunday, 05 April 2020
    • Sunwolves v Reds, 07:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     