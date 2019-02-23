NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers Thor kit causes confusion at Newlands

    2019-02-23 22:01

    Cape Town - There was confusion over the Stormers' home 'Thor' kit in their Super Rugby clash against the Lions on Saturday.

    The 'Superhero' theme was supposed to accompany all of the South African sides in their tournament derbies in 2019, with it announced that the four franchises would wear their respective Marvel-based kits whenever they met each other. 

    The Stormers did not play in their 'Thor' kits last weekend when they were pummeled 40-3 by the 'Captain America' Bulls at Loftus, but they were clad in their heavily-marketed strips when they took to the field against the Lions on Saturday. 

    There was immediate confusion, however, with viewers at home taking to social media to express their struggles in distinguishing between the sides. 

    The result was that the Stormers had to change kits at half time, going back to the kit they used against the Bulls last weekend. 

    It seemed to work, too. 

    The hosts were 12-6 down at the break and fought back to claim an incredible 19-17 last-gasp win thanks to their second half performance.

