NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers surprise with inclusion of ex-Bok Lobberts

    2020-01-09 10:45

    Cape Town - Former Springbok lock Hilton Lobberts has been included in the Stormers squad for their Varsity Day contests at Florida Park in Ravensmead on Saturday.

    Coach John Dobson has named a 28-man squad to face Varsity Cup teams UCT, Maties, CPUT and a WP XV as part of a festival of rugby hosted by Tygerberg RFC.

    Lobberts, who played two Tests for the Springboks in 2006 and 2007, has returned to the Western Cape to play club rugby and is a surprise inclusion in the Stormers squad.

    The 33-year-old, who can play lock and flank, last played for the Stormers in 2012 before stints with Griquas, the Cheetahs and Pumas. He previously also made his mark at the Bulls.

    The Stormers squad features several players with Super Rugby experience like Jean-Luc du Plessis, Godlen Masimla, Chad Solomon, Ernst van Rhyn, Ali Vermaak, Chris van Zyl and Leolin Zas.

    Dobson told the Stormers' official website that the Varsity Day will be a great opportunity for a number of players to make an impression.

    "We know that the Varsities will all be going flat-out, which is exactly what we need in our first pre-season game.

    "We have a nice blend of experienced players in need of game-time and talented young players who will be keen to prove themselves, which should make for some good rugby.

    "We are also looking forward to spending some time with the local community and starting 2020 in amongst our Faithful supporters," the coach said.

    Gates at Florida Park will open at 09:30 on Saturday morning and the Stormers will play their first period against CPUT at 13:30, followed directly by 20 minutes against the WP XV at 14:00.

    The players will then take a break as the Varsity teams battle it out amongst each other, with the final two 20-minute periods against UCT and five-time Varsity Cup champions Maties ending the day.

    Following Varsity Day, the Stormers will send a team to play the Kings at Loerie Park in Knysna on Friday, January 17 before they wrap up the pre-season against the Sharks at FNB Stadium in Soweto on SuperHero Sunday (January 19).

    Stormers Varsity Day squad: Kwenzo Blose, Deon Carstens, Ben-Jason Dixon, Lucky Dlepu, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Schalk Erasmus, Brendon Esterhuizen, Neethling Fouche, Hannes Gous, Michal Haznar, Lyle Hendricks, Thys Kitshoff, David Kriel, Hilton Lobberts, Leon Lyons, Godlen Masimla, David Meihuizen, Matt Moore, Sihle Njezula, Sazi Sandi, Cornel Smit, Chad Solomon, Abner van Reenen, Ernst van Rhyn, Chris van Zyl, Ali Vermaak, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Sunwolves sign Tim Horan’s son
    Sharks star: Consistency an omen for...
    Sharks to warm up for Super Rugby...
    Steyn wants to make Bulls No 10...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     