STORMERS Super Rugby focus: Their strengths

Rob Houwing, Sport24 chief writer
Cape Town – These
are the reasons why I believe the Stormers MIGHT illuminate Super Rugby 2019:
The ‘end of an era’ motivation
WP Rugby is
beset with multiple, potentially ruinous off-field problems ... that is well-documented
and will naturally come up in part two of this feature.
But if - a
mighty big “if”, I grant you - the Stormers playing and coaching staff alike
are able to somehow cut through it all and be driven by a collective pride and bulldog
determination in the face of adversity, this could yet be a productive year for
them.
Granted, they
have under-achieved when touted for much bigger things numerous times before,
but 2019 may be different for the very reason that the players know a
particular era is about to come to an end: a relative galaxy of their headline
stars are out of contract once this year’s competition is wrapped up, and a
World Cup year also tends to be one when various players feel a special lure of
overseas employment possibilities immediately after the relevant RWC.
So, as they
say in Afrikaans, it really is a case of “nou of nooit” for the current crop,
who we broadly know do value each other’s company and representing the coastal
franchise.
If they want
to leave a rich enough legacy (and I have a nagging feeling many do, despite
all the sideshows) they’ve simply got to rise considerably above mediocrity in
2019.
Attractive overseas tour
There are
years where their record doesn’t reflect it, but the Stormers traditionally
travel well (and of no small importance, contentedly).
So when they
first perused their 2019 main overseas-leg itinerary, there was immediate
reason to feel buoyed by the chance of a productive enough three-week mission.
We all know
wins don’t grow on trees for SA sides abroad, but a playing order of Hurricanes
– why not get the on-paper toughie out of the way first? – Blues, Reds and
Rebels isn’t the most strenuous they’ve ever had in Australasia. Far from it,
in fact.
The tour
comes in mid-roster, which also seems a reasonable state of affairs, and when
they get back (however they have fared) there is the comfort of successive
Newlands matches against the Brumbies and Bulls.
Quality back-up in many berths
Helped by
the fact that the youth pipeline in the Western Cape still pumps out
high-quality individuals, the Stormers won’t lack for second-level staffing in
most positions in the event of injuries (and likely rotations at times).
Go through
their primary pool of 30 players, for example, and you could come up with a
reserve team that would probably give the frontline XV a serious go if they
ever played each other on a serious sort of level.
The Stormers
seem particularly abundantly stocked in the second and back rows of the pack,
for example, including several men who can switch seamlessly between both areas
if required to do so: naturally the gifted Pieter-Steph du Toit jumps straight
to front of mind with his capabilities in any of a four, five or seven shirt.
Indeed, a
bit of a challenge for head coach Robbie Fleck and company will be keeping
everyone in the squad suitably busy, match-conditioned and motivated to jump to
service when or if summoned; there is the risk of a “passenger syndrome” taking
root in some instances.
Most of the Springbok pack!
It will
bring some pressures with it ... perhaps and then some, given that a World Cup
and a heightened scramble for international places lies ahead.
But the fact
remains that the Stormers, at least as things stand, boast the very nucleus of
the Springbok forward arsenal.
Loosehead
prop Steven Kitshoff is battling fiercely with Tendai Mtawarira for the Bok No
1 jersey, Bongi Mbonambi stays high in the Test pecking order at hooker, and
both Frans Malherbe and Wilco Louw ought to stay well up the tighthead priority
list as well.
Eben
Etzebeth, now in his eighth year as a Stormers/WP player, is well rooted to the
Bok front lock job, and as rumours inevitably swirl that he will finally be
coaxed to cash-flush European climes (Toulon) after this year’s Super Rugby, he
should be fired-up to go out with a flourish.
Remember
that this competition has often represented an injury jinx to him, so a
trouble-free 2019 campaign would be welcome to both the player and management.
Meanwhile 2018’s
stellar Du Toit (just named SA Rugby player of the year, and fittingly) is a
utility-offering must, and Siya Kolisi is the national captain and presently
staple openside flank.
There will
be rivals from other SA franchises keeping them on their toes during Super
Rugby, no doubt, which should help to stave off any thoughts of complacency.
But more
often than not, a full-strength Stormers pack should go forward rather more
often than it retreats. If it doesn’t, a couple of cats may be set among
pigeons in Bok coach Rassie Erasmus’s preparations.
