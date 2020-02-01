Stormers sucked life from odious guests

But the result came at a significant price for the Capetonians, a phenomenon at least partly attached to the cynical approach of their usually more revered and entertainment-minded foes.

While they will be chuffed by the four tries in their favour, the bonus-point nature of the victory and the rare defensive shut-out to nil of a New Zealand team, the Stormers and their supporters suffered the mortifying experience of their World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi only lasting 25 minutes before a late tackle caught him awkwardly off balance and unsuspecting, and may have caused ligament damage to a knee.