    Stormers shuffle pack for Reds showdown

    2018-03-22 16:15

    Cape Town - The Stormers have made three changes to their pack and one to their backline for the Super Rugby encounter with the Reds at Newlands on Saturday.

    Following their victory against the Blues last week, the Cape-based side will be looking for their third home win of the season.

    There is just one change to the starting backline that did duty against the Blues, with Craig Barry at fullback in place of Dillyn Leyds who has been ruled out with a calf injury.

    Justin Phillips and George Whitehead provide halfback cover on the replacements bench.

    In the loose trio, Cobus Wiese is back at blindside flank, which means Pieter-Steph du Toit shifts to lock with Chris van Zyl among the replacements.

    In the front row JC Janse van Rensburg will start at loosehead prop in a rotational switch with Steven Kitshoff.

    Tighthead prop Carlu Sadie and loose forwards Kobus van Dyk and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are also back in the match-day squad after being ruled out last week due to illness.

    Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team have their sights on making another step-up in their performance levels this weekend.

    "It was great to get back to winning ways at Newlands last week, but we are certainly not taking anything for granted," he said.

    "We want to go out there and improve in a number of areas, to maintain the positive trajectory we are on."

    Kick-off is at 17:15. 

    Teams

    Stormers

    15 Craig Barry, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

    Substitutes: 16 Dean Muir, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Kobus van Dyk, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Justin Phillips, 23 George Whitehead

    Reds

    TBA

    Fixtures

    Friday, 23 March 2018
    • Crusaders v Bulls, AMI Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Sharks, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 24 March 2018
    • Sunwolves v Chiefs, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 06:15
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Stormers v Reds, Newlands Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio 23 de Agosto 23:40
    Friday, 30 March 2018
    • Chiefs v Highlanders, Waikato Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Hurricanes, AAMI Park 10:45
