    Stormers shake up backline for Sharks derby

    2019-06-13 14:23

    Cape Town - There are four changes to the Stormers backline for their Super Rugby coastal clash with the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

    Playoff places will be on the line in the final round of the regular season, when the South African derby kicks off at 15:05.

    The forward pack that started in the 31-18 victory against the Sunwolves last week remains unchanged, while fit-again hooker Scarra Ntubeni features in the only change among the forward replacements.

    There is an all-new halfback pairing of Jano Vermaak and Josh Stander, while Damian de Allende is back in midfield and Seabelo Senatla returns from injury to take his place out on the wing.

    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team was looking forward to what should be a classic South African derby at Newlands.

    "We have performed well at home this season and this is another opportunity for us to use that to our advantage.

    "The key in a match like this will be to remain composed and accurate while operating at high intensity. It should be a great game to watch,' he said.

    Teams:

    Stormers

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak1, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 David Meihuizen, 20 Chris Massyn, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Dan Kriel

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai 

    Substitutes: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith

