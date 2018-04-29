Stormers setting their sights higher

Cape Town - The Stormers are determined to continue improving their game, following their 34-18 victory against the Rebels at Newlands on Friday.

The Stormers got back to winning ways against the Melbourne side, picking up their fourth consecutive victory of the season in front of the Newlands Faithful.

Having outscored the visitors by four tries to two, it was a comfortable victory in the end on Freedom Day.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said afterwards that while it had been satisfying to see improvements in certain parts of their game, his team know that they perform even better if they manage to cut the soft moments out.

"There were glimpses of what we have been trying to achieve this year, but by no means was it a complete performance. We know that there is still plenty that we can work on, but we are excited about what we can do," he said.

"The pressure is still there for us to keep performing, but it was a better performance.

"It just shows what this team can do, at stages we held onto the ball and made good decisions with ball-in-hand. That try at the end there just showed it.

"It was good to see our attacking movements, with those short passes and straight running. We got a bit more width to our game and shifted the point of attack which put them under pressure.

"There are things in our games that are really good, but there are still some soft moments, so we will keep working on that.

"There have been mistakes in our game, but when we do make the right decisions and execute we are capable of putting most teams in this competition under pressure," he said.

Fleck said that the support of the Newlands crowd made all of the difference for his charges and thanked the Faithful for the role they played in the win.

"It was a great crowd for a long weekend, three o'clock, Friday game. It just lifts the spirits of the guys and the fans were into it, which makes a huge difference for us," he said.

The next two matches will see the Stormers host the Bulls and the Chiefs as they look to extend their unbeaten run at Newlands this season, which Fleck says is a challenge the team are embracing.

"We have got the Bulls and the Chiefs at home, so we are looking forward to those games now.

"We have just got to keep encouraging and keep building on it every week by backing the players and the process we are on.

"We are going to keep fighting every week," he added.