    Stormers set to lose bright star Wiese to English club

    2020-05-14 16:22

    Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

    The Stormers are expected to lose talented young forward Cobus Wiese to Sale Sharks in England.

    Sport24 understands that the player has opted to exercise his right to get out of his current contract with the franchise, and that he has informed the franchise of his desires to immediately be released. 

    There has been sudden interest from overseas clubs in South African players and it stems from a 21-day window that was agreed upon by the SA Rugby Industry, MyPlayers and the South African Rugby Employers' Organisation (Sareo) last month in which all professional players were given three weeks - until 14 May (midnight tonight) - to get out of their current contracts with their respective unions and sign on the dotted line with those big-spending UK, France and Japanese clubs in particular.

    The window falls in line with SA Rugby's efforts to cut costs as the economic impact of the global coronavirus crisis worsens.  

    Wiese's case is further complicated by the fact that he had been heavily linked with another English club, Saracens. 

    It is understood that a deal between Saracens and Wiese was agreed on before their relegation from the English Premiership, but that the player has been able to use the relegation as a way out of his agreement with them. 

    The 22-year-old Wiese, who operates primarily as a loose forward but can play lock as well, is considered one of the brightest young prospects at the Stormers. 

