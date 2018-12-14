Stormers set to change Super Rugby management team

Cape Town - The Stormers have confirmed that there will be changes to their coaching staff for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

Who will stay and who will go is not yet confirmed - Western Province CEO Paul Zacks confirmed on Friday that the announcement will come early next year - but there will be changes.

Robbie Fleck looks set to continue as head coach, but there has been some uncertainty surrounding the role of Paul Treu and Paul Feeney in 2019.

Treu, who had worked as an assistant coach under Fleck in 2018, had filed a list of grievances aimed at the union, claiming that he had been a victim of unfair discrimination.

Late last month, Western Province was cleared of the allegations of unfair practice after legal firm Bowmans had conducted an independent review.

What that means for Treu's future at the union is unclear.

Another one of Fleck's assistants, New Zealander Feeney, was reportedly part of the Treu investigation and his future role is also uncertain.

Western Province's Currie Cup-winning coach John Dobson, meanwhile, would be considered one of the favourites to step directly into the Super Rugby set-up with his expertise at the breakdown considered one of his major strengths.