NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers set to change Super Rugby management team

    2018-12-14 18:03

    Lloyd Burnard - Sport24

    Cape Town - The Stormers have confirmed that there will be changes to their coaching staff for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

    Who will stay and who will go is not yet confirmed - Western Province CEO Paul Zacks confirmed on Friday that the announcement will come early next year - but there will be changes. 

    Robbie Fleck looks set to continue as head coach, but there has been some uncertainty surrounding the role of Paul Treu and Paul Feeney in 2019. 

    Treu, who had worked as an assistant coach under Fleck in 2018, had filed a list of grievances aimed at the union, claiming that he had been a victim of unfair discrimination. 

    Late last month, Western Province was cleared of the allegations of unfair practice after legal firm Bowmans had conducted an independent review. 

    What that means for Treu's future at the union is unclear.

    Another one of Fleck's assistants, New Zealander Feeney, was reportedly part of the Treu investigation and his future role is also uncertain. 

    Western Province's Currie Cup-winning coach John Dobson, meanwhile, would be considered one of the favourites to step directly into the Super Rugby set-up with his expertise at the breakdown considered one of his major strengths.  

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Pay cuts still 'on the table' at...
    New apparel sponsor joins WP Rugby...
    WP fume at Toulon after Etzebeth...
    Stormers unveil 2019 Super Rugby...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     