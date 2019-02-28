Stormers select Etzebeth for Sharks showdown
2019-02-28 14:15
Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has made three changes to his starting line-up for their Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.
Kick-off is at 17:15.
Lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and centre Dan du
Plessis will all make their first starts of the season in the coastal
derby at Kings Park.
Etzebeth’s inclusion in the second row is the only change to the
starting forward pack following their 19-17 win over the Lions last weekend, while fit-again prop Wilco Louw has been included among the replacements.
Jantjies replaces the injured Jano Vermaak and as a result Justin
Phillips will provide scrumhalf cover, with Ruhan Nel and Dillyn Leyds
alongside him on the replacements bench.
Fleck said that his team are under no illusions about the challenge that awaits them in Durban.
“We know that we will have to be sharp in every area if we are to get the result we want in Durban.
“Our focus is on being as accurate as possible so that we are able to
impose ourselves and our plans on the opposition,” he said.
Teams:
Sharks
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre
Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder
(captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan
Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1
Tendai Mtawarira
Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan
Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phepsi
Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch
Stormers
15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal
Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10
Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7
Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eben
Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak
Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18
Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22
Ruhan Nel, 23 Dillyn Leyds