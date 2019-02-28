NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Stormers select Etzebeth for Sharks showdown

    2019-02-28 14:15

    Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has made three changes to his starting line-up for their Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

    Kick-off is at 17:15.

    Lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and centre Dan du Plessis will all make their first starts of the season in the coastal derby at Kings Park.

    Etzebeth’s inclusion in the second row is the only change to the starting forward pack following their 19-17 win over the Lions last weekend, while fit-again prop Wilco Louw has been included among the replacements.

    Jantjies replaces the injured Jano Vermaak and as a result Justin Phillips will provide scrumhalf cover, with Ruhan Nel and Dillyn Leyds alongside him on the replacements bench.

    Fleck said that his team are under no illusions about the challenge that awaits them in Durban.

    “We know that we will have to be sharp in every area if we are to get the result we want in Durban.

    “Our focus is on being as accurate as possible so that we are able to impose ourselves and our plans on the opposition,” he said.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

    Stormers

    15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

    Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Ruhan Nel, 23 Dillyn Leyds

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Jantjies set for rare points...
    Marx named Lions skipper in...
    Nkosi boost for unchanged, unbeaten...
    Lions centre: Maybe it's good we lost...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 01 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Brumbies, Central Energy Trust Arena 08:35
    • Rebels v Highlanders, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 02 March 2019
    • Chiefs v Sunwolves, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:35
    • Reds v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Blues, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 08 March 2019
    • Hurricanes v Highlanders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 2

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 2 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     