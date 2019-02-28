Stormers select Etzebeth for Sharks showdown

Cape Town - Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has made three changes to his starting line-up for their Super Rugby clash against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

Lock Eben Etzebeth, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and centre Dan du Plessis will all make their first starts of the season in the coastal derby at Kings Park.

Etzebeth’s inclusion in the second row is the only change to the starting forward pack following their 19-17 win over the Lions last weekend, while fit-again prop Wilco Louw has been included among the replacements.

Jantjies replaces the injured Jano Vermaak and as a result Justin Phillips will provide scrumhalf cover, with Ruhan Nel and Dillyn Leyds alongside him on the replacements bench.

Fleck said that his team are under no illusions about the challenge that awaits them in Durban.

“We know that we will have to be sharp in every area if we are to get the result we want in Durban.

“Our focus is on being as accurate as possible so that we are able to impose ourselves and our plans on the opposition,” he said.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Ruhan Nel, 23 Dillyn Leyds