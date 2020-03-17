NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers ravaged by injuries

    2020-03-17 07:04

    Super Rugby's postponement due to the coronavirus may have come at the right time for the Stormers with injuries wreaking havoc in the Cape side.

    Following last Saturday's 24-14 defeat to the Sharks in Durban, two more Springboks were forced on the crocked list.

    Prop Steven Kitshoff suffered a torn chest muscle, and according to Netwerk24, he could be sidelined for up to four months. It was initially thought that the injury would only keep him sidelined for between four and six weeks.

    Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies also broke his leg in the encounter at Kings Park and looks set to be out for three to four months.

    The Stormers were already without World Cup-winning Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi.

    Du Toit has a leg injury and is expected to be sidelined until May, Mbonambi is likely out for the Super Rugby season with a hamstring injury, while Kolisi has been out with a knee injury since the first round of Super Rugby.

    To make matters worse, the Stormers could also be without Wales centre Jamie Roberts is the tournament resumes.

    The Afrikaans publication is reporting that Roberts needs to return to Britain to renew his visa and would then not be able to travel back to South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    In the last bit of bad news, flyhalf Jean-Luc du Plessis also took a knock to the ribs against the Sharks and had to leave the field.

    It's unsure when the tournament will resume, with organisers having suspended play for the foreseeable future. 

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

