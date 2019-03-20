NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Stormers rally around Muslim team-mate Moerat

    2019-03-20 10:55

    Cape Town - The Stormers have rallied around Muslim team-mate Salmaan Moerat upon their arrival in New Zealand.

    This follows last Friday's terror attacks on two Christchurch mosques in which 50 people lost their lives.

    The Stuff.co.nz website reports that the Stormers held talks over whether Moerat, a devout Muslim, should tour New Zealand.

    Stormers captain Siya Kolisi said some senior players held a discussion about whether lock forward Moerat should travel to New Zealand.

    "One of the senior guys in our team was worried about it," Kolisi told TVNZ.

    "But we'll be with him at all times and I know the people of New Zealand will look after us."

    Kolisi expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

    "This is the safest country we've been too... we feel for the families that have been affected," Kolisi said.

    The Stormers are in Wellington this week preparing for a clash there against the Hurricanes on Saturday, before facing the Blues in Auckland the weekend thereafter.

    Kick-off is at 08:35 (SA time).

