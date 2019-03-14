Stormers preparing for 'Test rugby'

Cape Town - The Stormers are bracing for Test match-sized challenge when they host the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday.

The Stormers are keen for a home win ahead of their tour of New Zealand and Australia, but it will be far from straightforward against a Jaguares side which is a proxy for Argentina's national team.

"They will essentially be an Argentina Test match team so we know what to expect and will be preparing to play Test rugby this weekend," said Springbok centre Damian de Allende, according to reports.

"Fortunately though, and this is not meant to sound arrogant, we have a lot of international players too and we know what international rugby is about," he added.

Stormers coach Robbie Fleck on Thursday made four changes to the Stormers starting line-up.

Forwards Steven Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni and Juarno Augustus will all make their first starts of the season, while the only change to the backline sees Dillyn Leyds come in at fullback.

Kick-off is at 19:10 on Friday.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff.





Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Ruhan Nel, 23 Damian Willemse

Jaguares

15 Joaquín Tuculet (captain) 14 Bautista Delguy 13 Matias Moroni 12 Bautista Ezcurra 11 Ramiro Moyano 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla 9 Tomas Cubelli 8 Javier Ortega Desio 7 Tomas Lezana 6 Pablo Matera 5 Tomas Lavanini 4 Guido Petti 3 Santiago Medrano 2 Julian Montoya 1 Mayco Vivas

Substitutes: 16 Gaspar Baldunciel, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Juan Cruz Mallia, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere