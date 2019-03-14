Stormers preparing for 'Test rugby'
2019-03-14 06:53
Cape Town - The Stormers are bracing for Test match-sized challenge when they host the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday.
The
Stormers are keen for a home win ahead of their tour of New Zealand and
Australia, but it will be far from straightforward against a Jaguares
side which is a proxy for Argentina's national team.
"They will
essentially be an Argentina Test match team so we know what to expect
and will be preparing to play Test rugby this weekend," said Springbok
centre Damian de Allende, according to reports.
"Fortunately
though, and this is not meant to sound arrogant, we have a lot of
international players too and we know what international rugby is
about," he added.
Stormers coach Robbie Fleck on Thursday made four changes to the Stormers starting line-up.
Forwards Steven Kitshoff, Scarra Ntubeni and Juarno Augustus will all make their first starts of the season, while the only change to the backline sees Dillyn Leyds come in at fullback.
Kick-off is at 19:10 on Friday.
Teams:
Stormers
15
Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Dan du Plessis, 12 Damian de
Allende, 11 SP Marais, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8
Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 JD
Schickerling, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1
Steven Kitshoff.
Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Corne
Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Justin
Phillips, 22 Ruhan Nel, 23 Damian Willemse
Jaguares
15 Joaquín
Tuculet (captain) 14 Bautista Delguy 13 Matias Moroni 12 Bautista
Ezcurra 11 Ramiro Moyano 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla 9 Tomas Cubelli 8
Javier Ortega Desio 7 Tomas Lezana 6 Pablo Matera 5 Tomas Lavanini 4
Guido Petti 3 Santiago Medrano 2 Julian Montoya 1 Mayco Vivas
Substitutes:
16 Gaspar Baldunciel, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19
Matias Alemanno, 20 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Juan
Cruz Mallia, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere