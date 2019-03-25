Stormers 'positive' of Etzebeth return for Blues
2019-03-25 14:28
Cape
Town - The Stormers are
hopeful that powerful Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth will return for
Saturday's clash against the Blues in
Auckland.
The 27-year-old was named in the
starting line-up for this past weekend's clash against the Hurricanes, but was
withdrawn at the final hour after failing to pass a late concussion test.
Etzebeth picked up a head knock
against thee Jaguares on March 15 at Newlands and has been recovering
since.
According to Stormers assistant
coach Russell Winter, however, Etzebeth is looking good for Saturday's clash
against the Blues, though he still has more routine tests to get through.
"Eben looks like he is
recovering and doing quite well," Winter said from New Zealand on Monday.
"Unfortunately he didn't
pass his concussion test last week so he had to continue with the protocol this
week.
"It's looking quite positive
for him and we're hoping that by Thursday he will be cleared."
There are a couple of other
injury concerns for the Stormers.
Lock JD Schickerling left
the field early in the 34-28 loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday with a shoulder
injury that has been troubling him for some time.
"JD has a shoulder that he's
trying to look after. We were aware of it, but it's just one of those things
that we need to manage," Winter said.
The other two injury worries are
both concussion-related.
Salmaan
Moerat, who replaced Schickerling on Saturday, also didn't see the end
of the game as he left the fray with a head injury as did loose forward
replacement Jaco Coetzee.
"Salmaan and Jaco left the
field because of concussion. We'll give them a chance until Thursday to see if
they can recover through the week, but that depends on the protocol," said
Winter.
"Other than that I think we
have a clean bill of health ... we're just waiting on those."
Kick-off on Saturday is at 08:35 (SA
time).